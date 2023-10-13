Israeli rave massacre survivor recounts how bliss turned to bloodshed

Key Points At least 260 people were killed when Hamas militants raided a trance music festival in southern Israel on Saturday.

The festival campsite remains in a state of disarray, with abandoned tents and possessions littering the ground.

Israeli Defence Forces militants were still securing the area days later, insisting that it is "not safe."

Haner Cohen was in a state of bliss at Supernova music festival, feeling "free love" from those surrounding him on the dance floor in the early hours of the morning. But it turned into indescribable horror as Hamas militants attacked the site near the border with Gaza, killing at least 260 people.





"We lost a lot of friends, a lot of people, a lot of brothers to the dancefloor," Cohen, who organised the rave, told SBS News.





"We still don't know what happened. We just know that one minute… everybody was free love, free spirit, and in a matter of seconds it was a nightmare; hell."



Haner Cohen, the organiser of the Supernova rave in southern Israel, recalls the confusion and chaos as Hamas militants attacked. Source: SBS News It's hard to comprehend how terrifying and confusing it must have been to the people who were at the trance festival in southern Israel, and had been for the previous 12 hours or so. They had been partying all night. As the sun rose, they would have seen paragliders coming in from the direction of Gaza. Then they would have heard gunshots.





By the time people realised what was going on, it was too late for many of them to get away.





The festival campsite remains littered with abandoned tents, belongings, and cars strewn with bullet holes and splashed with blood — all of it left behind by fleeing campers. Camp chairs sit eerily empty among the debris, along with unopened sleeping bags, water bottles, and shoes. In the bushes are the remains of a torched bus. Forensics experts are still sorting through the ashes, but it's believed people may have been burned alive inside.



While SBS was visiting the site, an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldier fired warning shots near a Palestinian man who was suspected of carrying a weapon — highlighting the volatility of the situation days after the massacre.





"[This is] not a safe site," an IDF soldier told SBS News.





"Everybody's a bit edgy… rules of engagement: you saw someone suspicious who wasn’t carrying, we feel secure enough not to shoot him on the spot. Two fires in the air, we saw he wasn’t carrying, and we stopped it."





That dawn raid on Saturday, in which Hamas militants swooped into Israel from Gaza and kill hundreds of people, already ranks as the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in the country's 75-year history.



The festival campsite, which many people initially fled to during the attack, remains littered with abandoned cars and possessions. Source: SBS News Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, under total siege and launching a powerful bombing campaign. Gaza health authorities have said more than 1,537 Palestinians were killed and 6,612 were wounded since Saturday.





The significant escalation is the latest boiling point in a long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.



Hamas' stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.



