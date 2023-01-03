Sport

'It was pretty scary': Well wishes for NFL's Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest forces suspension of game

There has been a flurry of messages of support wishing the 24-year-old a speedy recovery.

A composite photo of Damar Hamlin's teammates on the left, a photo of Damar Hamlin in the centre, and a photo of a vigil poster and candles on the right.

Damar Hamlin's teammates were in shock when they saw the 24-year-old collapse on the field during the primetime game. Source: Getty

KEY POINTS
  • Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition and is receiving treatment at the UC Medical Center.
  • The 24-year-old experienced a cardiac arrest during a primetime NFL game.
  • Supporters have been quick to post messages wishing him a speedy recovery.
There has been a flurry of messages wishing NFL Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin a speedy recovery after his sudden collapse on the field during a primetime US National Football League game.

He was given CPR and rushed to hospital in a critical condition. It was later revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest. He remains in a critical condition at the UC Medical Center.

Hamlin was surrounded on the field by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday.
Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 was injured during the first quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Distraught Buffalo Bills players are in shock after seeing their teammate Damar Hamlin collapse during the first quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Source: Getty / Kirk Irwin
Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him down.

Hamlin rose to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backwards some three seconds later and lay motionless.

The game in Cincinnati was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him, while players from both teams took a knee in a gesture of respect.

Players and coaches did not hold news conferences.

As spectators filed out of the stadium, one Bengals fan stood solemnly holding a sign saying: "Pray for Buffalo #3 Hamlin."

The NFL Players Association said Hamlin's health was the number one priority.

"We have been in touch with the Bills and Bengals players,and with the NFL," it said. "The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and wellbeing."
Candles and posters from supporters appear outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Damar Hamlin is receiving medical treatment.
Candles and posters from supporters appear outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Damar Hamlin is receiving medical treatment. Source: Getty / Dylan Buell
American tennis ace Jessica Pegula - daughter of the owners of the NFL's Buffalo Bills - said she felt ill watching video footage of Hamlin's collapse during the game.

"It's just terrible. There's really no words. I'm glad they stopped the game," Pegula said, adding that she and her American teammates at the United Cup mixed team tennis tournament in Sydney were horrified.

"It brings you back to there's a lot of bigger things that are more important than sports and games. It was pretty scary."

Other messages of the support were quickly posted on social media.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was among those to express concern for Hamlin.

"Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community," she
wrote on Twitter
.

"Please be ok man,"
tweeted
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.
