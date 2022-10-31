World

Italian doctors and nurses who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can now return to work

Several thousand unvaccinated health workers in hospitals and nursing homes will be able to work again across Italy after a government decision.

A woman speaking

As of Tuesday, about 4000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to work again, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Source: AAP / LaPresse/Sipa USA

Italian doctors and nurses suspended over their refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can now return to work, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

Italy become the first country in Europe to make it obligatory for healthcare workers to be vaccinated, ruling in 2021 that they must have the jab or be transferred to other roles or suspended without pay.

That obligation had been set to expire in December, but was brought forward to Tuesday due to "a shortage of medical and health personnel", Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said.
READ MORE

These are the names of the 24 Italian health care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and has since registered nearly 180,000 deaths.

But data showed the impact on hospitals by the virus "is now limited", Mr Schillaci said.

Ms Meloni said the move, which has been criticised by the centre-left as a win for anti-vax doctors, would see 4,000 healthcare workers return to work.

Health staff must continue to wear masks.
READ MORE

Far-right Giorgia Meloni makes history as Italy's first female prime minister

Her government, the most far-right since World War II, was sworn in just over a week ago.

Ms Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy railed against many of the measures during Mario Draghi's government, when it was the main opposition party, and she had promised to use her first cabinet meetings to mark a clear break in policies with her predecessor.
2 min read
Published 1 November 2022 at 7:31am
Source: AFP

