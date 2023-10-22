World

Italian Prime Minister splits from partner after lewd TV comments saga

The split comes as the 46-year-old prime minister celebrates her first year in office at the head of a right-wing coalition government that has defended the traditional family as one of its policy hallmarks.

A man in a black suit and a woman in a blue velvet top

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, announced she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter, Andrea Giambruno after nearly a decade together. Source: AAP / Alessandro Bremec/AP

Key Points
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has split from her partner of ten years Andrea Guambruno.
  • Recordings were aired of him making lewd comments.
  • Meloni said their paths had diverged for some time.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melon
i said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments.

told reporters last month she should not be judged over Giambruno's remarks and in future would not answer questions about his behaviour.

The split comes as the
46-year-old prime ministe
r celebrates her first year in office at the head of a right-wing coalition government that has defended the traditional family as one of its policy hallmarks.
"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni wrote on her social media accounts. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added.

Meloni said she would not be distracted by difficulties in her private life, adding, "all those who hoped to weaken me by striking me at home," would have no success.

Pollster Antonio Noto said the affair would have little effect on voting intentions but would probably improve Meloni's standing in the eyes of most of the electorate.

"With what she did today she has probably created a stronger bond with the Italians," he said, noting that most comments on social media had been favourable to her.

Meloni and Giambruno, who met in a TV studio in 2014, have a seven-year-old daughter.
Giambruno, 42, is the presenter of a news programme transmitted by Mediaset, part of the MFE MFEB.MI media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister and Meloni ally.

This week, another Mediaset satirical current affairs television show broadcast off-air video excerpts from Giambruno's programme showing him using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.

"Why didn't I meet you before?", he asks her.
In a second audio recording aired on Thursday, Giambruno is heard talking about being in an affair and telling female colleagues they can work with him if they take part in group sex.

The TV journalist had been widely criticised in August for comments interpreted by many as victim-blaming, following a gang rape case.

Giambruno was not immediately available for comment.

Mediaset said later on Friday that he had agreed with the company that he would be taken off his programme for the next week.

A person familiar with the matter said Mediaset was looking into Giambruno's position to assess whether he had breached its internal code of conduct.

Marco Furfaro of the opposition Democratic Party said Giambruno's comments were "pure chauvinism and sexism.... uncommentable filth."
3 min read
Published 22 October 2023 2:42pm
Updated 19m ago 4:14pm
Source: AAP

