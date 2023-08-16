Health

It's 2023 and period products are only now being tested with blood

Women's health advocates say it has been a surprise that it has taken so long to properly test menstrual health products, and point out there are huge implications from inaccurate product testing.

Image of menstrual products with blue saline dye.

Authors of the study were aiming to shed more light on the absorption rates of different menstrual products. Source: SBS News

Key Points
  • A study has for the first time examined the absorption of period products using human blood.
  • Manufacturers of period products have used saline or water to test the absorbency capacity.
  • Across 21 products, the study's authors found "considerable variability" in the maximal capacity to absorb blood.
Women's health advocates have welcomed the findings of a study testing period products - for the first time - using human blood over saline solutions.

They say the study highlights a broader problem, with women vastly overlooked when it comes to adequate and effective baseline testing of women's health products.
Female athletes are calling for more research into periods. Here’s why

The study, released in early August in the
BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health journal
, used packed red blood cells, which is blood after plasma and platelets are removed, rather than period blood.

The study's authors tested 21 period products on the maximal capacity to absorb blood. They found "considerable variability" among the products. The menstrual discs had the greatest capacity (61 mL) while period underwear held the smallest volume (2 mL).
Comments about the study have since gone viral on social media, with outraged women questioning why it had taken this long to test menstrual products with human blood.

The study raises questions about the method of determining what is considered heavy bleeding in women.
The study is "mind boggling" and a prime example of the lack of adequate research on women's health issues, says Dr Sarah White, CEO of Jean Hailes for Women’s Health and member of the Women’s Advisory Council.

"Tampons were invented nearly 100 years ago," she said.

"The fact that we are nearly 100 years along the path, and only now someone is finally really carefully investigating how to determine if someone has heavy menstrual bleeding or not using everyday sanitary products is shocking."
Angie was 18 when she first noticed these symptoms. It took 18 years to get a diagnosis

"I would argue that, based on studies like this ... every single medical condition that affects women needs to be reassessed."

White says many women may be experiencing heavy bleeding, but they suffer in silence.

"Some women think it's entirely acceptable to bleed through a tampon every hour for several hours and that's just normal for them."

"We would say, it’s not and we can do something about it."
2 min read
Published 16 August 2023 2:52pm
Updated 39m ago 3:42pm
By Julia Abbondanza
Source: SBS News

