World

'It's an apocalyptic scene': At least 20 dead after bus falls off Venice bridge

A coach has crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy, killing at least 20 people.

The scene of a bus crash

Firefighters seen at the site of a deadly bus crash in Mestre, near Venice. Source: AFP / MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty Images

At least 20 people have died after a city bus carrying tourists to a campground crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire.

The bus veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge. The cause of the accident was still unclear.

Sky Italia television reported that 18 bodies had so far been dragged from the wreckage after the vehicle fell 15m onto electricity lines and caught fire about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

"It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless," the city's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"There are at least 20 dead, but some people are still trapped in the wreckage," he later told Italian state television channel Rai News24.

Italy has suffered a number of deadly bus crashes in recent years.

In 2017, 16 people on board a bus carrying Hungarian students died in an accident near the northern city of Verona, while in 2013, 40 people died when a bus plunged off a viaduct in southern Italy in one of the country's worst road accidents.

Venice's prefecture, a branch of the interior ministry, was quoted by Italian news agency ANSA as saying that there were 21 deaths, 12 injured and four or five still unaccounted for.

However, with rescue operations ongoing, other news agencies said the death toll could climb higher.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences, saying in a statement that her government's thoughts were with "the victims, their families and their friends".
Share
2 min read
Published 4 October 2023 7:39am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Australians queue outside a Centrelink office.

Here are the Centrelink payments getting a boost from today, and by how much

Australia

Stacey Chater and her son Brayden together by a pool.

Brayden died suddenly at 23. His mum had no idea a vaccine could have saved his life

Australia

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World

A split image. On the left is people seated on the sand at a beach. On the right is a firefighter standing in front of a parked vehicle as a bushfire rages behind him.

Double whammy: What El Niño and a positive IOD will mean for spring and summer in Australia

Environment

Rupert Murdoch giving a speech to the press.

Rupert Murdoch says 'elites have open contempt' in parting letter to staff as he steps down

World