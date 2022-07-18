'It's very important when athletes talk about it': Russian tennis star comes out as gay

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has announced she is gay and has a partner.





Kasatkina is Russia's top-ranked player and the world number 12.





In a video interview with a blogger, she also criticised the fact there are so many "taboo topics" in Russia.





"For young people facing problems in public, it is very important when athletes or other well-known personalities talk about it," she said.



Same-sex relationship are generally frowned upon in Russia.





Kasatkina praised Russian footballer Nadezhda Karpova for opening the door after becoming the first female Russian sportswoman to come out in June.





There had been movement toward more openness at the 2018 football World Cup in Russia, Kasatkina said, but no longer as Russia closes ranks following the invasion of Ukraine.





"The way was closed. Road works," Kasatkina said.



