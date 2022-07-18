World

'It's very important when athletes talk about it': Russian tennis star comes out as gay

The Russian tennis number one also said she has a partner and said it was important for "well-known personality" to talk about being gay.

Tennis Internationals - 2022 Australian Open, WTA Grand Slam tennis tournament

Daria Kasatkina is Russia's top-ranked tennis player. Source: AAP / IPA/Sipa USA

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has announced she is gay and has a partner.

Kasatkina is Russia's top-ranked player and the world number 12.

In a video interview with a blogger, she also criticised the fact there are so many "taboo topics" in Russia.

Advertisement
"For young people facing problems in public, it is very important when athletes or other well-known personalities talk about it," she said.
READ MORE
When I questioned my identity I found an ally I wasn't expecting
Same-sex relationship are generally frowned upon in Russia.

Kasatkina praised Russian footballer Nadezhda Karpova for opening the door after becoming the first female Russian sportswoman to come out in June.

There had been movement toward more openness at the 2018 football World Cup in Russia, Kasatkina said, but no longer as Russia closes ranks following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The way was closed. Road works," Kasatkina said.

The 25-year-old has won four WTA titles.
Share
1 min read
Published 19 July 2022 at 6:32am, updated an hour ago at 7:34am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

World

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Queensland cafe worker unfairly dismissed for not using 'smiley emojis' in text message

Australia