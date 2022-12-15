Jacinda Ardern joins rival to raise money for ‘pricks everywhere’ after parliament jibe

Highlights The New Zealand prime minister and opposition leader are raising money together for a prostate cancer charity.

On Tuesday, Ms Ardern referred to Mr Seymour as an "arrogant prick" in parliament.

The two will now sign a copy of the Hansard page featuring the comment and auction it for a prostate cancer charity.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT party leader David Seymour have made up after a bruising week in parliament.





The political adversaries are now working together to raise money for a prostate cancer charity, days after Ms Ardern referred to Mr Seymour as an "arrogant prick".





The comment was caught in an off-mic moment in parliament on Tuesday, with the prime minister later apologising.





Now, the political opponents will both sign a copy of the Hansard page featuring the comments and auction the memento for a prostate cancer charity, the New Zealand Herald reported.





“It’s a very Kiwi resolution to what might be seen as a nasty incident,” Mr Seymour said.





“In the spirit of Christmas, we are going to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation - raising money for pricks everywhere.”



What happened in parliament?

The comment came following a seven-minute back-and-forth exchange in which Mr Seymour questioned the prime minister on a series of issues.





Ms Ardern then sat down next to her deputy prime minister Grant Robertson and said: “He's such an arrogant pr--k.”





Her microphone was still live while she made the quiet comment, which was drowned out by the speaker of the house.





Following the incident, Mr Seymour confirmed he had accepted the prime minister's apology.





“Jacinda Ardern texted me and said 'I apologise, it's not something I should have said,‘”, he told reporters.



