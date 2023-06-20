Jacqui Lambie demands ICC investigate defence chiefs over Afghanistan allegations

KEY POINTS: Senator Jacqui Lambie has called for senior Defence Force figures to be investigated.

The Brereton Report found evidence of 39 murders by Australian troops in Afghanistan.

It found senior commanders were morally but not criminally responsible.

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie demanded in the Senate on Tuesday the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigate some of Australia's most senior defence figures over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.





Senator Lambie called for Australia to address the "shocking lack of accountability at the top of our Defence Force", claiming the "most responsible are the least accountable".





But legal experts say there is little prospect of Australian Defence Force (ADF) members being put before the court, with an author of the letter conceding its intent is to force Australia to revisit command responsiblity.





The 2020 Brereton Report into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan found evidence of 39 murders committed by Australian special forces (SAS) soldiers, ruling senior commanders were morally, though not criminally, culpable for the alleged atrocities.



Using parliamentary privilege, Senator Lambie tried to table a letter to the ICC which asked the court to investigate up Australia's chain of command.





But Labor, the Greens, and the Coalition would not support allowing the letter to be tabled in the short-term, saying they had not been given enough time to review it.





"Higher command needs to be held responsible. Please allow me to table these documents," Senator Lambie said to the Senate.





“The government is no doubt hoping this will just go away. They're hoping that Australians will forget that when alleged war crimes in Afghanistan were investigated, our senior commanders got a free pass while our diggers were thrown under the bus.





“Well, we don't forget. I won't forget. Lest we forget.”



Military lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz, who helped draft the letter, said its end goal was to end Australia's inertia on command responsibility.





"The Australian government is inactive in investigating the higher command. They haven't investigated, they aren't investigating," he said.



Defence Minister Richard Marles responds

Senator Lambie said the letter, directed to the ICC's lead prosecutor, Karim Khan, asked him to look at the ADF’s higher-ups through “the lens of command responsibility”.





Under international law, commanders are criminally responsible for war crimes they knew about, or reasonably should have known about, but did not prevent.





"Australia has in fact set up two systems of criminality: one for Australia's top military commanders, and another for commanders from the rest of the world," Senator Lambie said.





"Quite frankly, I feel embarrassed that Australia is in this situation. So I am helping the government today. I am giving you a second chance to get this right and fix this mess. It is your turn ... I want to see what leadership you have."



The letter urges Mr Khan to "combat impunity" in the highest echelons of the ADF.





“The findings of the Brereton Inquiry on command responsibility, as stated in the Brereton Report, are problematic from a legal perspective,” it says.





Coalition Senate leader Simon Birmingham said the Chamber may "be in a position in the next little while" to grant her request.





"We do just need long enough to actually have a glance at the documents. We have nothing but respect for the passion and focus that you bring to these issues, and do understand and appreciate that and in no way seek to impede your ability to prosecute [your arguments]," he said.



A spokesperson for Defence Minister Richard Marles described the Brereton Report as a "hugely significant document", saying it was vital its recommendations were implemented to the fullest extent possible.





"Since taking office in May 2022, the Government has been focused on ensuring that takes place, and that work is ongoing," they said in a statement.





"As part of that, the Chief of the Defence Force has considered the command accountability of current and former serving Australian Defence Force members."





SBS News has contacted the Defence Department for comment.



Could the ICC actually intervene?

The ICC only has jurisdiction when a country is unable or unwilling to investigate war crimes allegations itself.





And because an ongoing investigation by the Australian Federal Police and Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) has already started laying charges against former SAS soldiers, legal experts say the ICC is unlikely to pursue the lower rungs of the ADF.





Mr Khan caused controversy in 2021 by announcing the ICC’s investigation into atrocities by all sides in Afghanistan would now focus on the Taliban and IS-KP, (the regional affiliate of the self-proclaimed Islamic State group), meaning investigations into alleged crimes by Western forces would be put aside.





“I made a decision, based upon the evidence, that the worst crimes in terms of gravity and scale and extent seem to be committed by [IS-KP] and also the Taliban,” he said.



The Brereton Report uncovered evidence of 39 murders committed by SAS troops, but exonerated senior officials. Although technically a possibility, Dr Kolomeitz said it was unlikely Australians would end up in front of the ICC.





"Look, that's not very likely, to be brutally honest, unless the Australian Government continued to do nothing and the ICC determined it warranted further investigation," he said.





ANU international law expert Don Rothwell said the ICC regularly received invitations to investigate war crimes, and it was “doubtful” the letter would prompt it to launch its own probe.





The OSI is investigating roughly 40 alleged war crimes.





“No further details have been released as to who is under investigation, but the mandate of the OSI is to consider all ADF conduct in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2016, which will include senior officers and commanders,” Mr Rothwell told SBS News.



Ben Roberts-Smith judgement revives Afghanistan allegation

The Brereton Report found the SAS was wracked with a "warrior culture" of "arrogance", and the 39 killings it reported did not occur during so-called "fog of war" incidents.





Its findings included a pattern of "blooding", which saw senior soldiers order juniors under their command to achieve their first kill by murdering unarmed civilians.



It comes just weeks after a civil defamation judge ruled media reports that Victoria Cross-winner Ben Roberts-Smith had taken part in the murder of four Afghans were substantially true.





In March, former SAS soldier Oliver Schulz was charged with the murder of Afghan Dad Mohammad, who was unarmed when he was allegedly shot in a wheat field in 2012.





It was the first time a serving or former ADF member had been charged with a war crime under Australian domestic law.





His case will return to court later this month.



