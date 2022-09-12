Jacqui Lambie weighs in on Pauline Hanson's 'p--- off back to Pakistan' row following Queen's death

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has condemned deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi over "hugely offensive" comments on Queen Elizabeth II's "racist empire" following her death.





The ongoing controversy has continued to unfold on Twitter, with Senator Lambie expressing her distaste at Senator Faruqi who on Saturday said she could not mourn the Queen's death .





"I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples," Senator Faruqi wrote on Twitter.



Advertisement

"We are reminded of the urgency of Treaty with First Nations, justice & reparations for British colonies & becoming a republic."





According to Senator Lambie, it is "just wrong" that Senator Faruqi is inferring anyone who pays their respects to the Queen is a racist.



"Even if it's true that we're only in a position to offer those opportunities because of our past, it's hugely offensive to say that it's the fault of the Queen that our history is what it is," Senator Lambie wrote in a statement.





"A day after she died and the deputy leader of Australia's third largest political party is saying that not only is the Queen's death something that's impossible to mourn, but by extension anybody who does so is a racist? That's just wrong."



"We're talking about the death of a human being with a family, who was loved, who served her country with dignity."





Senator Hanson said she is both appalled and disgusted by Senator Faruqi's attitude, who accused the deputy Greens leader of being dissatisfied with Australia, despite taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to her.





"You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in a parliament. It’s clear you're not happy, so pack your bags and p--- off back to Pakistan," she wrote on Twitter.





While Senator Lambie said she does not excuse Senator Hanson's language, she understood and agreed with the "pretty disgraceful" attitude of Senator Faruqi.



"I don't agree with all of Pauline's tweet, or the language she used, but I do agree that the attitude on show here is pretty disgraceful."





She used her father's personal story as a Scottish immigrant to Australia as an example of being proud of the opportunities he received.



