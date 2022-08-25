World

Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over $1.27 million in unpaid sex-trafficking trial fees

Maxwell’s former lawyers say her brother had agreed to pay a $1.4 million retainer before the trial but has only paid “a small fraction of the amount owed”.

Ghislaine Maxwell sitting on a couch while speaking into a microphone.

Ghislaine Maxwell pictured in 2013. She was found guilty of sex trafficking in December, 2021. Source: Getty / Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

This article contains references to sexual assault, child abuse and suicide.

Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some US$878,000 ($1.27 million) in fees to two lawyers who defended the
now-convicted British socialite
against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence over her role in recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein,
a financier and registered sex offender
who had been known for socialising with elite United States politicians and businessmen.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in a Colorado state court in Denver, the law firm Haddon, Morgan and Foreman said Maxwell's brother Kevin promised before trial to pay a US$1 million retainer ($1.4 million) but paid just $143,500 ($207,300), "a small fraction of the amount owed."

Two of the firm's lawyers, Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca, represented Ghislaine Maxwell throughout the case.
READ MORE

Ghislaine Maxwell appeals sex crimes conviction, 20-year sentence

Other defendants include Kevin Maxwell and Scott Borgerson, described in the lawsuit as Ghislaine Maxwell's husband. The lawsuit said Kevin Maxwell told the Haddon firm that Borgerson controlled Maxwell's money.

Neither Ms Menninger nor Mr Pagliuca immediately responded to requests for comment. Two of Maxwell's other lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim and Christian Everdell, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kevin Maxwell and Mr Borgerson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Another brother, Ian Maxwell, told the Associated Press that the Maxwell family would not comment.
Ghislaine Maxwell and her husband have separated, Maxwell's lawyers wrote in a sentencing submission earlier this year.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British press baron Robert Maxwell, is serving her sentence in a Tallahassee, Florida, prison, and is appealing her conviction. Epstein
killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019
at age 66 while awaiting trial on his own sex trafficking charges.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Anyone seeking information or support relating to sexual abuse can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.

Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25).
Published 25 August 2022 at 10:51am
Source: Reuters

