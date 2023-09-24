Life

James fights fires in Western Australia's Goldfields, though he can't hear a thing

James Tucker has never heard the roar of a blaze despite fighting fires on the frontline. Living with a hearing impairment since birth, he communicates with his team thanks to colours and vibrations.

An Indigenous man wearing firefighting protection gear looks out over bushland.

James Tucker was born deaf but that hasn't stopped him from becoming a Indigenous ranger and firefighter. Source: Supplied / WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions

Fighting fires is dangerous work, but the risk is even greater for James Tucker, who was born deaf.

The Indigenous ranger-turned-firefighter has discovered an innovative way of working, despite his disability.

James works with the Parks and Wildlife team in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia, protecting the land of Kalgoorlie from fires, 595 kilometres east-northeast of Perth.

"I was born in Kalgoorlie, born with a hearing disability, and found out when I was two or three years old," he told SBS News.
READ MORE

Emad struggled at work because he's Deaf, so all his colleagues learned Auslan

Following the National Week of Deaf People between 18-24 September, Australians have been encouraged to spread awareness about deaf communities and recognise their achievements.

Government data released in 2022 shows more than two in five Indigenous Australians aged seven and over presented with hearing loss.

The data also suggests hearing loss among Indigenous children is higher in remote communities than in major cities.
READ MORE

Voice Referendum: How you can be a respectful ally to Indigenous Australians

For James, the Goldfields Parks and Wildlife Service team has devised a specific and tailored communication system over the years.

Operations Officer of Fire Management Chris Curtis says it makes his job accessible to his needs.

"When James is out at a fire with us, he has a special radio. That radio vibrates so when we need to talk with him or communicate with him, we hit that vibrating function," he told SBS News.

"We've also got cards. We've got a green card and a red card. The green card basically means pack up ... we finished doing whatever we were doing here.

"The red card is emergency, if we're about to be overrun, for instance, by fire."
An Indigenous man checks an equipment reading in the bush.
Colleagues say they are inspired by the dedication James Tucker brings to his role as an Indigenous ranger and firefighter. Credit: WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions
James has earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues for his commitment and contribution.

After several years in the job, his fire management team says his perseverance has become a source of inspiration.

"He’s one of them guys who is really committed, very smart," Assistant Operations Officer with the Department Wyvern Dimer told SBS News.

"Sometimes, I don't even think he thinks he’s deaf. He’s just straight in. He’s a happy bloke. Being deaf and having a hearing problem, it doesn't stop him. Nothing’s too hard for him really. If he can give it a go, he'll give it a go."

Showing the way for a career on country

James has become more than just a colleague, Curtis added.

"Working with James, it's been amazing. It's very inspiring to see someone with a disability, with a hearing impairment, and him not letting it get him down. The work ethic is amazing. And it's really great to work with him and to call him a colleague, but also a friend."
READ MORE

'Disappointed': Concerns over Voice referendum information for voters with disability

But James isn't just inspiring those he works with.

Joint Management Coordinator Peter Batt says he's an inspiration for younger Indigenous children in Kalgoorlie.

"I think he shows the way for local Aboriginal people in that there's a career for local people in the department working out on country, doing really good work.

"I’ve heard mentioned a number of times that he's just so patient. He understands that his communication is not great, but he just perseveres. He doesn't get frustrated and he'll try explaining again or eventually he'll write it down if he needs to, just to get his point across.

"He loves the variety of the work. He does a great job. He takes a lot of pride in the work that he does."

For James, he says it's a love of the work that keeps him coming back.

"I love fighting bushfires and working with my team around Kalgoorlie."
Share
4 min read
Published 24 September 2023 4:09pm
By Emma Kellaway, Ciara Hain, Caroline Riches
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during Question Time

Scott Morrison opens up about 'God's plan' and his faith in upcoming book

Politics

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

A middle aged man using laptop with a woman looking over shoulder and documents spread on the table.

$50,000 and $70,000: Why these figures are so important to your retirement

Life

A grey 'non-human' body displayed in a case.

Is this a real alien or just part of a 'stunt'?

World

Alan Joyce speaking to the media, with hands held out to both sides as he talks.

Alan Joyce's final pay packet has been revealed, but he could lose almost half of it

Australia

Stacey Chater and her son Brayden together by a pool.

Brayden died suddenly at 23. His mum had no idea a vaccine could have saved his life

Australia

People stand in a crowd holding signs supporting the Voice to Parliament

'Truly overwhelming': Voice supporters march in rallies across Australia and overseas

Politics