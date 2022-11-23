Sport

Japan stun protesting Germany with 'brutally disappointing' comeback win

Ahead of the game, German players took part in a silent protest over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband row. Japan defeated Germany 2-1.

FBL-WC-2022-MATCH11-GER-JPN

Germany's World Cup team cover their mouths as they pose for the team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on 23 November, 2022. Source: Getty / (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Key points
  • Germany's players have covered their mouths in support of diversity and tolerance.
  • Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sported the 'One Love' armband as she chatted with FIFA's president
Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano earned Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the
World Cup
on Wednesday.

The four-times champions had looked to be cruising to victory via an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but paid a fatal price for missing chances.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to a group-stage exit.
Advertisement
WCup Germany Japan Soccer
Japan celebrates after a goal by Takuma Asano during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, 23 November 2022. Source: AAP / AP
"This is a huge disappointment and frustrating," Germany captain Manuel Neuer said.

"We made the opponent strong. The final desire made the difference. Japan believed they could win while we thought we could preserve the lead."

'Time to dance'

Coach Hansi Flick said: "It is brutally disappointing. We are annoyed we lost the game because we had the chances. We have to look forward. We have the chance for six points".

"I believe it is a historic moment, a historic victory," said Japanese manager Hajime Moriyasu.

Japan's Maya Yoshida said: "This is the beauty of football, sometimes it happens! Now the spotlight is on our side, it's time to dance."
READ MORE

'You've lost my respect': Josh Cavallo criticises FIFA over OneLove armband threat

Ahead of their game against Japan, the German players had lined up for a pre-match team photo with their hands over their mouths as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued.

All Germany players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff after world soccer body FIFA had threatened seven European teams with sanctions if they wore the armband symbolising diversity and tolerance.
READ MORE

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, sitting next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands, sported the armband as she chatted with the football administrator.

Earlier, she had criticised FIFA, saying the threat of sanctions was a mistake and not acceptable behaviour.

"This is not alright, how federations are being put under pressure," Ms Faeser said during a visit to a German FA event in Doha before the game.
"In today's times it is incomprehensible that FIFA does not want people to openly stand for tolerance and against discrimination. It does not fit in our times and it is not appropriate towards people."

A statement from the German Football Association (DFB) said: "We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.
"It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.
Share
3 min read
Published 24 November 2022 at 7:22am
Source: SBS, AAP
Available in other languages
Tags
World

Recommended for you

This teenager has offers from three Australian universities but can't accept any

Australia

Queensland is re-introducing COVID-19 rules amid a surge in cases. Will other states follow?

Australia

The people you're criticising in that TikTok video are my parents. Please read this

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

Why is everyone moving to Queensland?

Australia

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life

Australian visitor visa wait times have blown out with some nationalities in limbo for months

Immigration