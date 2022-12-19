Jeremy Clarkson said he wanted to see excrement thrown at Meghan Markle. His daughter wasn't happy

Highlights An op-ed published in the Sun has been roundly condemned as "misogynistic".

Jeremy Clarkson wrote that he hated Meghan Markle "on a cellular level".

Critics warned Clarkson's piece could further fuel the "epidemic" of violence against women and girls.

This article contains references to suicide and domestic violence.





An English commentator has been widely condemned, including by his daughter, after penning a column in which he fantasised about crowds hurling excrement at Meghan Markle .





Jeremy Clarkson, best known as the former host of car show Top Gear, wrote that he dreamed about the Duchess of Sussex being "made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".





In the column published in Britain's the Sun newspaper on Friday, Clarkson wrote that he hated Meghan "on a cellular level".



The op-ed sparked swift backlash, with critics labelling it as "misogynistic", and warning that Clarkson's piece could further fuel the "epidemic" of violence against women and girls.



In a story posted on Instagram, Clarkson's daughter Emily Clarkson also decried her dad's commentary.





"My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by media," she wrote.



Jeremy Clarkson "I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."



'Words have consequences'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described Clarkson's comments as "dangerous and inexcusable".





"As Jeremy Clarkson should well know - words have consequences. The words in his piece are no joke - they’re dangerous and inexcusable. We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this," he wrote on Twitter.



Other social media users joined the chorus of condemnation.





Campaigner against domestic abuse David Challen urged Clarkson to "heed the words of his daughter who has experience of online abuse".





"Countless men worship Jeremy Clarkson’s voice, countless men will see this misogyny and bullying as acceptable. It is not," he wrote.



"Is it any wonder Meghan Markle is scared? It’s terrifying knowing there are men out there like Jeremy Clarkson who will openly admit to sitting up at night fantasising about violence against women - and think it’s perfectly acceptable," Daily Mirror Lifestyle Editor Courtney Pochin wrote.



Clarkson is yet to publicly respond to the outcry against his column.





In Netflix's hit docu-series Harry & Meghan, which premiered this month, Prince Harry revealed that he believed his wife Meghan suffered a miscarriage in 2020 because of the overwhelming stress caused by media coverage.





Markle has also been open about the toll that negative media coverage and online hate have taken on her, telling Oprah in a 2021 interview that the coverage by the British tabloids made her feel as if she "didn’t want to be alive anymore".





Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 22 4636. Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.



