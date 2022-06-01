Joe Biden announces $700 million of further military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine that will include high mobility artillery rocket systems, which can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km.





"The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners and continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself," Mr Biden said in a statement.





Mr Biden announced the plan to give Ukraine precision HIMARS rocket systems after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside Russian territory.





The US president imposed the condition to try to avoid escalating the Ukraine war.





"The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at an appearance with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.



A senior Defense Department official, briefing reporters at the Pentagon, said the United States would send four HIMARS systems to Ukraine initially.





It will take about three weeks to train Ukranian forces on the use of the new systems, the official said.





"No system is going to turn the war. This is a battle of national will ... It is a grinding, hard conflict," Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, told reporters.





In a New York Times opinion article published on Tuesday, Mr Biden said the new weapons package will help Ukraine on the battlefield "and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."



A woman mourns while visiting the grave of Stanislav Hvostov, 22, a Ukrainian serviceman killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the military section of the Kharkiv cemetery number 18 in Bezlioudivka, eastern Ukraine on May 21, 2022. Source: Getty / DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images Ukraine has been seeking Multiple Rocket Launch Systems (MLRS) such as the M270 and M142 HIMARS - both made by Lockheed Martin - to provide more firepower at a longer range to hit Russian troop concentrations and weapons stockpiles at Russia's rear.





Mr Kahl said the Pentagon held back from providing these weapons after determining the shorter-range rockets should suffice.





"We don't assess that they need systems that range out hundreds and hundreds of kilometers for the current fight," he said.





The longer-range rockets Ukraine was seeking could have had a 300-mile range - well beyond howitzer rounds. The rockets that the Biden administration has agreed to have a shorter range than the Soviet-era rockets which Ukraine currently has in short supply.



Jonathan Finer, deputy White House national security adviser, said earlier that Washington believed the HIMARS system will meet Kyiv's needs.





"This is a defensive conflict that the Ukrainians are waging. Russian forces are on their territory," Mr Finer said in an interview with CNN.





There are significant targets Ukrainians cannot reach with the weapons they currently have, Mr Finer said, and the rocket system will make a big difference in the conflict in the southeast of the country, where Russian forces are currently focused.





Beside the rockets, the new package includes ammunition, counterfire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armour weapons, officials said.



"Thank you allies. Let's defeat Russia together," tweeted Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shortly after Mr Biden's announcement.





Russia said the United States was adding fuel to the fire by supplying Ukraine with advanced rockets. Mr Finer said President Biden had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, and publicly, what the consequences of any Ukraine invasion would be.





"We are doing exactly what we said we would do," Mr Finer said. "Russia has brought this on itself by launching an invasion into a sovereign country from its territory."



Food crisis

The Kremlin said on Wednesday the world could be on the verge of a major food crisis, blaming "illegal restrictions" imposed on Russia by Western countries and decisions by Ukrainian authorities.





The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with surging prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertiliser exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.





"We are potentially on the verge of a very deep food crisis linked to the introduction of illegal restrictions against us and the actions of Ukrainian authorities who have mined the path to the Black Sea and are not shipping grain from there despite Russia not impeding in any way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was hopeful of easing the food crisis prompted by the war in Ukraine, but cautioned that any agreement to unblock shipments of commodities such as grain was still some way off.





"I think that there is progress, but we are not yet there. These are complex things and the fact that everything is interlinked makes the negotiation particularly complex," Mr Guterres told a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm.





Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions more displaced since the Russian invasion on 24 February, which Moscow calls a special military operation to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine.



