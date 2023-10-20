Joe Biden says Hamas and Vladimir Putin want to 'annihilate democracy' in plea to Congress

Key Points United States President Joe Biden has made an urgent request to Congress for funding to support Israel and Ukraine.

In a televised address from the Oval Office, Biden likened the Hamas attacks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said both groups sought to "annihilate democracy" and posed a threat to America's security.

President Joe Biden has launched an urgent mission to get Americans behind billions more dollars in spending for Israel and Ukraine, using a rare Oval Office speech to say United States backing is critical for the two major allies immersed in wars.





Biden sought to link the Hamas attacks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the militant group and Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to "completely annihilate" neighbouring democracies.





"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy," Biden said on Thursday night local time (Friday AEDT).



He said Ukraine's success was "vital for America's national security".





"History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction," he said.



"They keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising."





Biden announced he would be making an urgent budget request to Congress to fund America's national security needs to support its "critical partners" including Israel and Ukraine.





Biden described his security package request as "unprecedented".



The president did not detail the amount in his televised address, but US officials say will total roughly US$100 billion ($A158 billion) over the next year for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan and security along the porous US border with Mexico.





It may include US$60 billion ($95 billion) for Ukraine and US$10 billion ($16 billion) for Israel, sources said beforehand, as well as billions for Asia and US border security.



"It's a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations. Help us keep American troops out of harm's way," Biden said.





"Help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful, more prosperous for our children and grandchildren."





The president spoke about 20 hours after returning from a whirlwind trip to Israel to show US solidarity after the 7 October attack by Hamas militants, who launched attacks from Gaza and killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.





He said he had spoken to Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority, and reiterated that the US is "committed to the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and the actions of Hamas terrorists don't take that right away."





"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza which was not done by the Israelis," Biden said.



"We mourn every innocent life lost, we can't ignore the humanity of ordinary Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity."





Israel is poised to launch a ground offensive to root out Hamas militants from Gaza and tensions are at a fever pitch after a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital .





Biden said Israel was not responsible for the blast, as Hamas officials had asserted, but said: "We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity."





Biden voiced concern that some Americans are asking, "Why does it matter to America" that the United States support the wars?





"I know these conflicts can seem far away," he said.



But he said America's adversaries were watching how both conflicts played out and could stir up trouble elsewhere in the world depending on the outcome.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Hamas’ stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the US.





Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





The United Nations though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.



Putin's partnership with Xi Jinping

Earlier this week, Putin flew to Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a widely watched trip aimed at showcasing their deep mutual trust and "no-limits" partnership.





Beijing has rejected Western criticism of its partnership with Moscow even as the war in Ukraine showed no sign of ceasing, insisting that their ties do not violate international norms, and China has the right to collaborate with whichever country it chooses.





The visit marked Putin's third attendance of the Belt and Road Forum, where he was treated as a guest of honour and referred to as a "dear friend" of Xi.





The forum centres on the Belt and Road initiative, a grand plan launched by Xi a decade ago that he hopes would build global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes.



Putin has praised the initiative, saying it is a platform for international cooperation.





"In my opinion, the main advantage of the cooperation concept proposed by China is that within the framework of cooperation, no one imposes anything on others," Putin told Chinese media ahead of his visit.





"This is the difference between President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative and other projects pursued by countries with a colonialist flavour," Putin was quoted as saying.





Xi is making the Belt and Road smaller and greener, moving away from big-ticket projects like dams to high-tech ones such as digital finance and e-commerce platforms.



