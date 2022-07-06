World

Joe Biden tells Brittney Griner's wife he'll work to free the WNBA star from Russian detention

US President Joe Biden has pledged to Brittney Griner's wife that he'll work to get the WNBA star freed from Russian detention as soon as possible.

Russia Griner

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, 27 June, 2022. Source: AAP / Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

United States President Joe Biden has spoken with the wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, to reassure her he's working to win the player's freedom as soon as possible.

Mr Biden's conversation with Cherelle Griner followed a personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player that the White House received on Monday.

In the letter, Griner said she feared she would spend forever in detention in Russia and asked President Biden to not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."
Advertisement
Griner has been detained in Russia for four months and is currently on trial, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

The call was placed as Griner's family has become more aggressive in pressuring the Biden administration by speaking out about her case, including through Brittney Griner's letter to the president.

"The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other US nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world," the White House said.
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces - Game Five
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on 8 October, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Source: Getty / Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today."

Mr Biden offered the family his support and committed to making sure they receive "all possible assistance" during the administration's pursuit of Brittney Griner's release, the White House said.

Griner, 31, is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on 17 February on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 7 July 2022 at 8:33am
Source: AAP
Tags
North America

Recommended for you

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia