Joe Biden tells Brittney Griner's wife he'll work to free the WNBA star from Russian detention

United States President Joe Biden has spoken with the wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, to reassure her he's working to win the player's freedom as soon as possible.





Mr Biden's conversation with Cherelle Griner followed a personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player that the White House received on Monday.





In the letter, Griner said she feared she would spend forever in detention in Russia and asked President Biden to not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."



Griner has been detained in Russia for four months and is currently on trial, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.





The call was placed as Griner's family has become more aggressive in pressuring the Biden administration by speaking out about her case, including through Brittney Griner's letter to the president.





"The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other US nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world," the White House said.



Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on 8 October, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. "He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today."





Mr Biden offered the family his support and committed to making sure they receive "all possible assistance" during the administration's pursuit of Brittney Griner's release, the White House said.



