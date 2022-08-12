Australia

John Barilaro pulls out of second appearance at US trade job inquiry for mental health reasons

The former NSW deputy premier was due to be questioned on Friday by the parliamentary committee examining how he was appointed to a US trade job.

A white man in a blue suit sits at a table in front of a microphone

John Barilaro was appointed NSW's Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to the Americas, despite a senior bureaucrat at the state's investment agency earlier being identified as a preferred candidate. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

John Barilaro has pulled out of a second appearance at an inquiry investigating
his appointment to a plum trade role in New York City
for mental health reasons.

The former NSW deputy premier was due to front the inquiry on Friday to face further questions over his controversial appointment to
the overseas trade job
.

A
parliamentary committee has been examining how he got the role
, which was created while he was the state's trade minister.
Advertisement
'
A statement on the committee's web page read: "Friday's meeting with Mr Barilaro has been cancelled due to mental health reasons."
READ MORE
John Barilaro says ‘no evidence’ of wrongdoing as US trade job inquiry gets heated
Mr Barilaro was appointed to the position despite a senior bureaucrat at the state's investment agency earlier being identified as a preferred candidate.

He stepped down from the role as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas less than two weeks after his appointment was announced in June.

Mr Barilaro told the inquiry during his first appearance on Monday that
he did not believe he had done anything wrong
, but he regretted ever applying for the role.

"If I knew what I know now, I wouldn't have walked into what was a sh*tshow," he said.

"Because the trauma I have gone through the last six, seven weeks has been significant."

Committee chair Cate Faehrmann said on Thursday that Mr Barilaro had been asked to give further evidence as there remained questions to be answered about the transparency of the appointment process for his and other trade commissioner roles.
The committee has expanded the terms of reference for its inquiry and is now investigating the appointment of all the state's trade commissioners.

Labor has pledged to abolish the roles if it wins the March state election.

Parts of the inquiry have also focused on the appointment of former Business Australia executive Stephen Cartwright as the London agent-general.

On Monday, the inquiry heard from Investment NSW chief executive Amy Brown that Mr Cartwright had threatened to go over her head to "the minister or premier" during protracted contract negotiations as he sought to increase his salary package to about $800,000.

"A salary that high for any public-service role is ridiculous," Ms Brown said.
READ MORE
New documents prove John Barilaro appointment process wasn't independent, Labor says
On Tuesday, text messages between Ms Brown and other government department secretaries were revealed, showing their reaction to news reports of Mr Barilaro's appointment in June.

"This isn't great," Ms Brown wrote on 20 June, sharing a news article flagging the inquiry that she has now appeared in front of on three separate occasions.

Mr Barilaro's appointment is also subject to a Department of Premier and Cabinet review led by former NSW public commissioner Graeme Head.

A draft excerpt of his report prompted Stuart Ayres to resign from cabinet and as deputy Liberal leader.

Another review, led by prominent lawyer and former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock, will examine whether Mr Ayres breached the ministerial code of conduct.
Share
3 min read
Published 12 August 2022 at 10:50am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

'I need a hug': Anthony Albanese, Solomons leader embrace at first meeting

Politics

Bill Shorten intervenes to replace ‘birth parent’ with ‘mother’ on Medicare form

Australia

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

'Significant mistakes': Manly coach apologises, acknowledges pride jersey execution was 'poor'

Australia

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World