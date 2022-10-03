Australia

Judge implores jury to be impartial, as Brittany Higgins arrives at ACT court ahead of rape trial

The trial of former Parliament House staffer Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins is underway in the ACT Supreme Court.

Brittany Higgins arriving at the ACT Supreme Court.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, Tuesday, 4 October, 2022. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

The presiding judge has implored prospective jurors to consider if they can be impartial in the high-profile sexual assault case involving former Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins.

Bruce Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged sexual assault of Ms Higgins in the office of then Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, in 2019.

ACT supreme court chief justice, Lucy McCallum, addressed the high-profile nature of the trial and called on jurors who have heard Ms Higgins speak to consider their ability to be impartial.

“If you went to the March for Justice in 2021 at Parliament House … if you follow her on Twitter … if you have formed a preconceived view of this case that you do not believe you can stand back from … you should come forward,” she told the jury panel.

“I’m asking you to consider your own state of mind about the issues that arise… and to say honestly if you can be impartial.”

A jury of 16 was admitted to the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, 4 October.

More than 60 witness will be called during the six-week trial, including Brittany Higgins, politicians Linda Reynolds and Steven Ciobo and high-profile journalists Lisa Wilkinson and Samantha Maiden.
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News

