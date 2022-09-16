Australia

Julia Gillard says Australia should consider becoming a republic in an 'unhurried' way

The former prime minister said the death of Queen Elizabeth II will open up a fresh set of reflections about Australia's possible future as a republic, but agreed now is "not the time" for the debate.

Julia Gillard and King Charles III, before he ascended the throne, sitting down outside talking and laughing

Former prime minister Julia Gillard is a self-described "lifelong republican", seen here sharing a joke with King Charles III, before he ascended the throne. Source: AAP / Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II,
former prime minister Julia Gillard
says Australians could expect to have a discussion on constitutional change in the coming years.

On Thursday, Ms Gillard told BBC Radio it was natural for Australians to reflect on the wider significance following a symbolic end of an era.

"I've always thought inevitably when the reign of Queen Elizabeth came to the end that people would reflect, but people will do that in a very measured and unhurried way," she told BBC Radio on Thursday.

Ms Gillard, a self-described "lifelong republican", said Australians could expect to have a discussion on constitutional change in the coming years but agreed now was not the time.

"The last time the nation considered becoming a republic that did not succeed largely because there was disputation about the model," she said.

"There are things that need to be worked through and discussed and that can be done in a very measured way over time."

Royal family members in the past have said the republic debate in Australia, or in any other Commonwealth country, is a matter for the people of those nations.

Changing Australia's notes and coins

Meanwhile, discussions are also underway about the future of the Queen's image on the five-dollar note.

Protocol dictates a photo of King Charles III would feature, but former Liberal minister Christopher Pyne said he was in favour of a notable Australian woman replacing the late monarch.

"I can think of some fabulous Australian women who would make very worthy people to be on the five-dollar note ... this is a good opportunity to celebrate a great Australian woman," he told ABC News on Thursday.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the monarch should remain on Australia's currency.

"If we're a republic at some stage that's a decision for the Australian people to make," he said on Thursday.

"But we're with our current arrangements at the moment and we should honour those arrangements and that includes in relation to the five-dollar note."

Mr Albanese has said it is not the right time to address the matter of becoming a republic and is not expected to entertain the proposal until a referendum has been held to
enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution
.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese heads to London

The prime minister left Australia for London on Thursday night alongside Governor-General David Hurley, their partners and a delegation of 10 Australian representatives.

While in London, Mr Albanese will meet with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

He is expected to view the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall and sign the official book of condolences.

A day of mourning will be held in Australia after the prime minister returns, with a public holiday to mark the occasion.

Parliament will also meet on 23 September to allow the prime minister, opposition leader and MPs and senators to speak on a condolence motion.
Published 16 September 2022 at 10:18am, updated 16 September 2022 at 10:46am
