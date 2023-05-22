Julian Assange's wife says 'we're the closest we've ever been' to securing his release

Key Points Julian Assange’s wife Stella Assange says the federal government "can secure" her husband's release.

She said Mr Assange's life is "in the hands of the Australian government".

Ms Assange is hopeful the Australian PM raised her husband's situation with the US president when in Japan.

Julian Assange's release from prison has never been closer, his wife says, as she urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to "make it happen".





The comments from Stella Assange, who is also part of her husband's legal team, come just weeks after Mr Albanese said there was "nothing to be served" by keeping the WikiLeaks founder locked up — a comment he repeated in Question Time on Monday.





The comments also come after Australia's new high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Stephen Smith, visited Mr Assange at London's maximum-security Belmarsh Prison in April. Supporters of Mr Assange, who is fighting extradition to the United States over espionage charges, labelled it a "very positive and significant” development.





"It is important to recognise that Australia plays an important role and can secure Julian's release," Ms Assange told the National Press Club on Monday.





"Julian's life is in the hands of the Australian government. It is not my place to tell the government how to do it, but it must be done. Julian has to be released.





"I place hope in Anthony Albanese to make it happen. I have to. This is the closest we have ever been to securing Julian's release. I want to encourage and do everything in my power to help that happen."



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been in a maximum security prison for 1502 days after seven years being confined within London's Ecuadorian consulate. Source: AAP Ms Assange had initially planned her visit to Australia — her first — to coincide with that of US President Joe Biden, who has since cancelled his trip for crunch talks over raising the country's debt ceiling .





But Mr Biden did attend the G7 summit over the weekend in Hiroshima, along with Mr Albanese, who was invited as Japan's guest. Ms Assange said she hoped the Prime Minister and Mr Biden discussed the issue during this time.





Mr Assange has been on remand for about four years at Belmarsh Prison, following seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he initially sought diplomatic asylum from Swedish authorities.





Ms Assange was part of Mr Assange’s legal team during his confinement in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and they were married in March 2022 in Belmarsh prison.





She and Mr Assange have two children, born in 2017 and 2019.





The Australian government has expressed support for Mr Assange being returned to Australia but has stressed that Australia was unable to intervene in another country’s court processes.



Earlier this year Ms Assange addressed the Bring Julian Assange Home parliamentary group, which is led by independent MP Andrew Wilkie and includes representatives from the crossbench and all parties in parliament.





Wikileaks, headed by Mr Assange, published hundreds of thousands of classified American documents, including a video — titled Collateral Murder — depicting a 2007 US airstrike that killed journalists and civilians.





The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) accuses him of "one of the largest compromises of classified information" in the country's history, and the 18 charges he faces there carry a collective maximum sentence of 175 years.





The DoJ argues Mr Assange put American agents, along with Afghans and Iraqis working with them, at risk by publishing their unredacted names.





It says Mr Assange is being pursued for endangering lives, not for acting as a publisher, an argument that could potentially avoid any issues with the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech, and that of the press.



Stella Assange (centre) at a protest in London in February against Julian Assange's continued imprisonment. Source: Getty / Dan Kitwood A British court approved the US's attempts to extradite him, though Mr Assange is appealing the ruling .





“He'll be in that cell indefinitely unless he is released," Ms Assange said.





"If Julian is extradited, he'll be buried in the deepest, darkest hole of the US prison system, isolated forever, that is what is done to defendants in so-called national security cases, even before trial.





"A 175-year sentence is a living death sentence, a prospect so desperate that the English court found that it would drive him to take his own life rather than live forever in hell.





"We must do everything we can to ensure that Julian never, ever sets foot in a US prison, extradition in this case is a matter of life and death."





Jennifer Robinson, an Australian human rights lawyer on Mr Assange's legal team, did not rule out attempting to strike a plea deal with US prosecutors to seal his release, potentially on time served.





But she insists Mr Assange has committed no crime.





However, Ms Robinson welcomed a comparison to the case of terrorism-accused David Hicks, who was returned to Australia as part of a political settlement after his defence struck a plea bargain.



