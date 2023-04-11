Julian Leeser quits Liberal frontbench to campaign for Voice Yes vote

KEY POINTS: Julian Leeser steps down as Coalition Indigenous Australians spokesperson.

The resignation comes months before Voice to Parliament referendum.

The Liberal Party confirmed last week it will campaign against the Voice.

Coalition Indigenous Australians spokesperson Julian Leeser has sensationally stepped down just months from the Voice to Parliament referendum.





In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Mr Leeser revealed he will move to the backbench because he intends to campaign in favour of the Voice, a stance which puts him at odds with the party.





"I have listened to [my colleagues'] views and they have heard mine, but ultimately I have not been able to persuade them," he said.





"Our tradition in the Liberal Party is grounded in a belief in conscience and freedom."



Former Indigenous Affairs Minsiter Ken Wyatt quit the Liberal Party last week. Source: AAP The Liberal Party announced last week it will join its junior Coalition partner, the Nationals, in campaigning against enshrining a Voice in the constitution at the end of the year.





The decision prompted former Liberal Indigenous Australians minister Ken Wyatt, to quit the party in protest.





Mr Leeser, who is also shadow Attorney-General, insisted his resignation was not about “personality”, and he remained a supporter of Mr Dutton’s leadership.





“It’s about keeping faith with an issue that I have been working on for almost a decade,” he said.





“As a Liberal, I believe in the dignity of every Australian - in what can be achieved when they are affirmed, valued, and empowered.





“I believe that better policy is made when the very people affected by it are consulted on it.”



He said he will lay out proposed changes to Labor’s suggested wording, revealed last month, in the coming weeks.





“It improves the model put forward by the government and its Referendum Working Group," he said.





"This will also improve its chances for success at the ballot box."





Speaking just days before Coalition leader Peter Dutton announced shadow cabinet members would be bound to campaign against the vote , Mr Leeser spoke positively about allowing a free vote for senior Liberal figures. He did not join Mr Dutton for the press conference announcing the decision.



Karen Andrews said party 'did all it could' to support Mr Leeser

Speaking before the decision was confirmed, moderate Liberal MP Karen Andrews wished Mr Leeser “all the best” if he did opt to step aside.





Ms Andrews told Sky News a number of colleagues had “tried to wrap our arms around Julian” as he suffered “appalling” attacks by the Labor Party.





“We did all that we could to try and support Julian and to let him know how valued he was. But clearly, he has had a very long history in relation to Indigenous matters,” she said.





“If his decision is that he will leave the frontbench of the Opposition, then that is a decision that he's clearly at liberty to make.”





Ms Andrews did not comment on whether other Liberal frontbenchers would follow a similar route, but said she had a “very strong view” that she could not support the terms outlined by Labor.





“I'm not going to be out there with ‘No’ emblazoned on my shirt between now and the referendum,” she said.





“What I will be doing is making sure that everyone that I come in contact [with] … are aware of the pros and the cons of the proposal that has been put forward.”





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



