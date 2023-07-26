Australia

Australia's inflation rate drops to 6 per cent

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the annual CPI rate has decreased.

Australian one dollar coins and banknotes of various denominations.

The Consumer Price Index is an indicator of inflation, which measures the percentage change in the price of a basket of goods and services consumed by households. Source: Getty / Bloomberg Creative Photos

Key Points
  • The latest CPI figures show inflation has dropped by 1 per cent.
  • Inflation had reached a 32 year high in the December 2022 quarter when it rose to 7.8 per cent.
  • CPI rose by 0.8 per cent this quarter.
The annual rate of inflation has dropped from 7 per cent to 6 per cent in the most recent quarter.

The data comes from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the June 2023 quarter released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
A graph showing quarterly inflation rates for Australia over the past four years.
Quarterly inflation has decreased across the first half of 2023. Source: SBS News
CPI, which measures household inflation and includes looks at price changes across a number of areas of household expenditure, rose by 0.8 per cent this quarter.

Inflation had reached a 32-year high in the December 2022 quarter when it rose to 7.8 per cent for the year.

Prices rose 1.4 per cent over the first quarter of 2023, which equated to 7 per cent for the year to March.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
1 min read
Published 26 July 2023 11:45am
Updated a few seconds ago 11:58am
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

