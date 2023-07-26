Australia's inflation rate drops to 6 per cent

Key Points The latest CPI figures show inflation has dropped by 1 per cent.

Inflation had reached a 32 year high in the December 2022 quarter when it rose to 7.8 per cent.

CPI rose by 0.8 per cent this quarter.

The annual rate of inflation has dropped from 7 per cent to 6 per cent in the most recent quarter.





The data comes from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the June 2023 quarter released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.



Quarterly inflation has decreased across the first half of 2023. Source: SBS News CPI, which measures household inflation and includes looks at price changes across a number of areas of household expenditure, rose by 0.8 per cent this quarter.





Prices rose 1.4 per cent over the first quarter of 2023, which equated to 7 per cent for the year to March.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

