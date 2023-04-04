Jury finds former NRL player Jarryd Hayne guilty on both rape charges

Key Points Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of rape.

He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He will be sentenced at a later date

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of rape after a jury deliberated for more than a week.





Hayne, 35, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and faced a two-week trial in the NSW District Court.





Hayne attended a Newcastle home on NRL grand final night in 2018, when he was in town for a bucks weekend, paying for a taxi to wait outside before driving him to Sydney.





It was alleged he performed non-consensual sex acts on a woman for about 30 seconds, stopping when she began to bleed.





The jury of six men and six women returned a guilty verdict on both counts on Tuesday afternoon.



Source: AAP / AAP





Hayne was a rugby league star, playing most of his 214 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels as well as representing Australia and Fiji.





He played 23 State of Origin matches, including NSW's 2014 drought-breaking series win, the same year he won his second Dally M medal.





An attempt at gridiron with the US NFL's San Francisco 49ers was followed by a Rugby Sevens stint with Fiji before a return to league.





He was off contract when charged in November 2018.





Hayne will be sentenced at a later date.



