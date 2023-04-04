Australia

Jury finds former NRL player Jarryd Hayne guilty on both rape charges

The jury in Jarryd Hayne's rape trial has returned two guilty verdicts a week after retiring to deliberate.

JARRYD HAYNE COURT

Former NRL Player Jarryd Hayne leaves the John Maddison Tower in Sydney, Monday, 3 April 2023. Source: AAP / AAP

Key Points
  • Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of rape.
  • He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
  • He will be sentenced at a later date
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of rape after a jury deliberated for more than a week.

Hayne, 35, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and faced a two-week trial in the NSW District Court.

Hayne attended a Newcastle home on NRL grand final night in 2018, when he was in town for a bucks weekend, paying for a taxi to wait outside before driving him to Sydney.

It was alleged he performed non-consensual sex acts on a woman for about 30 seconds, stopping when she began to bleed.

The jury of six men and six women returned a guilty verdict on both counts on Tuesday afternoon.
JARRYD HAYNE COURT
Former NRL Player Jarryd Hayne arrives at the John Maddison Tower in Sydney, Monday, 27 March 2023. Source: AAP / AAP
He was charged in November 2018, after the allegations reached the NRL's integrity unit.

Hayne was a rugby league star, playing most of his 214 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels as well as representing Australia and Fiji.

He played 23 State of Origin matches, including NSW's 2014 drought-breaking series win, the same year he won his second Dally M medal.

An attempt at gridiron with the US NFL's San Francisco 49ers was followed by a Rugby Sevens stint with Fiji before a return to league.

He was off contract when charged in November 2018.

Hayne will be sentenced at a later date.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
2 min read
Published 4 April 2023 5:15pm
Source: AAP

