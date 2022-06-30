'Kaboom!': Ukraine claims Snake Island victory as Kremlin warns of new 'iron curtain' between Russia and West

Russian forces abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island on Thursday in a victory for Ukraine that could loosen the grip of Russia's blockade on Ukrainian ports.





Russia said it had decided to withdraw from the outcrop as a "gesture of goodwill" to show Moscow was not obstructing UN efforts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine. Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after an artillery and missile assault overnight.





"KABOOM!" tweeted Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff. "No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job."



New 'iron curtain' descending between Russia and West





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that a new "iron curtain" was descending between Russia and the West after Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.





"As far as an iron curtain is concerned, essentially it is already descending," Mr Lavrov told reporters. "They should just be careful not to pinch anything," he quipped. "The process has begun," he said after talks with his counterpart from Belarus.





Mr Lavrov said Russia has not had any relations with the European Union since 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine following a popular uprising in Kyiv. He said Moscow would not trust Washington and Brussels "from now on".





"The EU is not at all interested in understanding our interests," Lavrov added. "It is interested in what has been decided in Brussels. And what has been decided in Washington has been decided in Brussels."



After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on 24 February 24, the West has slapped Russia with several rounds of unprecedented sanctions.





In another boost for Ukraine's struggle to beat back the Russian invasion, the United States said it would provide another $US800 million ($A1.2 billion) in weapons and military aid to Kyiv.





NATO prepares for long Ukraine conflict





US President Joe Biden, speaking after a NATO summit in Madrid, said Washington and its allies were united in standing up to Mr Putin.





"I don't know how it's going to end, but it will not end with Russia defeating Ukraine," Mr Biden told a news conference. "We are going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."





The retaking of Snake Island came after weeks in which momentum in the four-month-old conflict appeared to be shifting in favour of Russia, which has focused its firepower on capturing cities and towns in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.



The Ukrainian military posted an image on Facebook of what appeared to be the island, seen from the air, with several columns of black smoke rising above it.







"The enemy hurriedly evacuated the remains of the garrison with two speed boats and probably left the island. Currently, Snake island is consumed by fire, explosions are bursting," it said.







Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov said Ukrainian forces were not yet occupying the island but would do so. The rocky outcrop overlooks sea lanes to Odessa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, where Russia is blocking food cargos from one of the world's leading grain suppliers.







Snake Island captured world attention after Russia seized it on the war's first day. A Ukrainian guard, ordered by Russia's flagship cruiser Moskva to surrender, radioed back "Russian warship: go **ck yourself".







"The most significant aspect is that this could open the door to Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa, which is critical for Ukraine's economy and for the global food supply," Rob Lee of the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, said.





Lifting the blockade has been a primary goal of the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of deliberately causing world hunger as "blackmail".







Moscow denies blocking the ports and blames food shortages on Western sanctions it says limit its own exports.







"We do not prevent the export of Ukrainian grain. The Ukrainian military has mined the approaches to their ports; no one prevents them from clearing those mines and we guarantee the safety of shipping grain out of there," Mr Putin said on Thursday.







Russia hauls in ambassador over 'offensive' UK comments





Russia said on Thursday it had summoned the British ambassador to voice a strong protest against "offensive" British statements, including on alleged Russian threats to use nuclear weapons.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said it issued the rebuke to Ambassador Deborah Bronnert over "the frankly boorish statements of the British leadership regarding Russia, its leader and official representatives of the authorities, as well as the Russian people".





It said Ms Bronnert was handed a memorandum stating that "offensive rhetoric from representatives of the UK authorities is unacceptable. In polite society, it is customary to apologise for such statements."





The ministry said Russia had told her it objected to British statements containing "deliberately false information, in particular about alleged Russian 'threats to use nuclear weapons'".





No immediate comment was available from Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.





British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a radio interview this week that Mr Putin had "small man syndrome" and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was "like a comedy turn - she does her statement every week threatening to nuke everyone".





Russia's war in Ukraine has wrecked its relations with most Western countries but it often reserves a special vitriol for Britain, which has positioned itself as a leading backer of Kyiv in both rhetorical support and weapons supplies.





In February, the Kremlin condemned what it called "absolutely unacceptable" remarks by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss about the risk of conflict between Russia and NATO after Moscow invaded Ukraine.



