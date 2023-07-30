Kanye West's account has been reinstated on the X platform but here's what he cannot do

Key Points Kanye West's account was suspended for violating the platform's rules.

One of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has reinstated Kanye West's account eight months after it was suspended due to violating the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.



What is the X platform?

West's account now shows his last post from 1 December, a day prior to when his account was suspended on X, the new name owner Elon Musk has given the platform.



The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, won't be eligible to monetise his account and advertisements won't appear next to his posts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the social media platform.



Why was his account suspended?

The account was suspended in December just two months after it was reinstated. One of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.





X reinstated West's account after receiving reassurance he wouldn't use the platform to share anti-Semitic or otherwise harmful language, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.



The social media platform did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.





The billionaire owner of X, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the rapper's return to the platform in October after his account was reinstated for the first time.



Musk had previously reinstated former US president Donald Trump's account after conducting a poll in which some 14.8 million Twitter users voted 51.8 per cent in favour of the reinstatement.





But Trump had said he had no interest in returning to Twitter and would stick with his new platform Truth Social.



