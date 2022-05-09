Katherine Deves walks back her apology over 'insensitive' comments about trans children

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s handpicked candidate for the seat of Warringah, Katherine Deves, has defended her decision to describe transgender children as “surgically mutilated and sterilised”, despite earlier

Ms Deves has been plagued by controversy since announcing her candidacy for the Sydney seat due to her now-deleted social media posts in which she used the description of transgender children.

Once the posts were unearthed, she apologised.

But today Ms Deves appeared to reverse her position in an interview with Sky News, arguing that the description was accurate.

“When you look at medical negligence cases, that is the terminology that they use. It is also contained in the Crimes Act of New South Wales," she said.

"I'm apologising for how people might have perceived it and the fact that it is confronting and it is ugly, and I certainly don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but that is the correct terminology."

Ahead of today,

, arguing she had “withdrawn and apologised” for the comments and recognised they were “insensitive”.

SBS is seeking fresh comment from the prime minister’s office.

Late last month

.

"I recognise that trying to prosecute arguments on complex, difficult and nuanced subjects should not take place on a platform that propagates offence and division and hurt. And going forward, I will be conducting myself within a dignified and respectful fashion," she said at the time.

"As a mother and a woman, I recognise that the way I prosecuted those arguments was not conducive to proper, reasonable debate."