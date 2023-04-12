Ken Wyatt believes Peter Dutton will back down over Voice conscience vote

KEY POINTS: Ken Wyatt believes Peter Dutton will allow a conscience vote on the Voice to Parliament.

The former Indigenous Australians minister has urged his old colleagues to join the Yes campaign.

Mr Dutton has traveled to Alice Springs, where he again questioned the effectiveness of the Voice.

Former Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt, who quit the Liberal Party over its opposition to the Voice, believes leader Peter Dutton will back down by giving MPs a conscience vote on the referendum.





Mr Dutton revealed last week the Liberal Party would oppose the Voice, a decision binding on shadow cabinet members, prompting Coalition Indigenous Australians spokesperson Julian Leeser to resign from the frontbench on Tuesday.





Appearing alongside his Labor successor Linda Burney in Perth on Wednesday, Mr Wyatt said he hoped "many more" of his former colleagues would follow Mr Leeser's lead by publicly backing the referendum.



Mr Wyatt, who quit the Liberals the day Mr Dutton confirmed the party's stance, said the Voice would give Indigenous Australians a chance to "sit at the table" at the community, regional, and national level.





"It is a change for our grandchildren, because if we maintain the status quo, then nothing will change," he said.





"This is about a better future ... about giving us the opportunity to sit at the table at every level."



And after two Liberal backbenchers - Bridget Archer and Andrew Bragg - announced they will back the Voice, Mr Wyatt said he believed Mr Dutton would relent by allowing all MPs a free vote.





"What we should do is allow my former colleagues to work through the issues and make their own decisions," he said.





"I think Peter Dutton will give them a conscience vote, and they will then express the way they want to vote. But I do hope that many more come across."





Simon Birmingham, the most senior moderate Liberal to support a conscience vote, confirmed to Sky News that he would remain on the frontbench, but said it was "not my intention" to campaign actively against the Voice.



Peter Dutton announced he would oppose the Voice last week. Source: AAP / Darren England "I'm hoping that there is still room for some type of consensus to be salvaged out of this situation. I've said for a long time that I don't wish to see an unsuccessful referendum put forward to the Australian people," he said on Wednesday.





He made the comments as Mr Dutton travelled to Alice Springs, a town he has repeatedly referenced during the debate, to argue the Voice will not have the immediate impact needed to combat crime there.





"I've said to the prime minister ... come here, roll up your sleeves and listen to what people are saying here on the streets, because it is alarming and it's very concerning," Mr Dutton said.



Mr Dutton held his press conference alongside Nationals senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a Warlpiri/Celtic woman and Alice Springs local, who is being tipped by some conservatives to replace Mr Leeser.





"I've got an incredible depth of talent in my backbench, and I'm very proud of that. In our joint party room [we have] some exceptional people," he said.







"I'll make an announcement in relation to his replacement over the course of the next few days, or the next week, and I'm giving that consideration at the moment."





Senator Price, who entered parliament after the May election, earlier watered down expectations she was set for an elevation.





"There are plenty of my Coalition colleagues who have certainly been working hard longer than I have, who would certainly be up for the job," she told Sky News.



