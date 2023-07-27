Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of sexual assault, but will his career recover?

Key Points Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of sexually assaulting four men between 2004 and 2013.

The jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before a majority found him not guilty of all nine charges.

A celebrity PR expert said Spacey faced an uphill struggle to return to his previous position as a top-ranking star.

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of carrying out multiple sexual assaults on four men.





After more than 12 hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted the Oscar-winning actor from the United States by a majority on nine charges, which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 at a time when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.





Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, began to cry and mouthed "thank you" to the nine men and three women jurors before wiping away tears with a tissue.





Later, on the steps of Southwark Crown Court, he said there was "a lot for him to process".



Kevin Spacey cried as the verdict was read out. Source: AAP / Elizabeth Cook/PA/Alamy "But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision, and I am humbled by the outcome today," he said.





During the four-week trial, prosecutors described the actor as a "sexual bully" who had aggressively groped three of the men and performed a sexual act on the fourth while he had passed out in Spacey's London apartment.





Spacey said in evidence that the case against him was weak, and that the incidents, if they had occurred at all, were consensual.





He said he was promiscuous, a "big flirt" who had "casual, indiscriminate sexual encounters".





In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it respected the jury's verdict.





"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges," it said.



Kevin Spacey said his "world exploded" when he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp. Source: AAP, EPA / Andy Rain Media lawyer Mark Stephens said despite the enormous amount of public interest in a complex case, the trial was handled in an exemplary manner.





"It was difficult and complex because of the challenges of the legal and other nature of the case, but it was also challenging because of the high profile nature," he said.





"Every element of the case was picked over both on social media and by the traditional media and so any challenges or problems or mistakes that had been made would have been jumped upon.





"I think it's enormous credit to everybody involved in the case - the judge, the jury, the prosecution and the defence - that actually there's been very little adverse comment, if any, about the way this has been conducted."





Spacey said his "world exploded" when he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp.





After Buzzfeed published an article on Rapp's allegations, Spacey said "there was a rush to judgement".





"Before the first question was asked or answered, I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything, in a matter of days," he added.





He was dropped from the TV drama House of Cards and removed from the movie All the Money in the World after the accusations came to light.





Rapp, who accused Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when he was 14, brought a civil lawsuit against the actor in the US but lost the case last year.



Will Kevin Spacey's career recover?

Celebrity public relations and brand expert Mark Borkowski said Spacey faced an uphill struggle to return to his previous position as a top-ranking star.





"It is not going to be easy, but Kevin Spacey has incredible powers," he said.





"I mean, not only has he been a compelling actor on screen, but we mustn't forget his stage presence, and what he's achieved both in London on the West End, on Broadway, is a thing of marvel.





"He's got to deal with a very long and tortuous sort of case that has proved his innocence. He's now got to find a vehicle for him to remind people of his extraordinary talent."



Mark Borkowski is a celebrity public relations and brand expert. Source: Getty / Colin McPherson/Corbis Borkowski said it was important Spacey demonstrated that his lifestyle was not going to cause any problems for future employers.





"Kevin Spacey has got to prove that he's box office - money talks, and also he's got to have a very good long, hard look at the way that he behaves because there'll be massive scrutiny on that," he said





"Things have changed. We live in a very different world, and big power stars cannot wield the sort of power that we have seen.





"He's got to attract some critical friends that perhaps will give him the truth that he needs as opposed perhaps to where he was when he was all-powerful or where perhaps his ego was let to run wild."





K.J. Yossman, Hollywood trade publication Variety's London correspondent, said only time will tell if Spacey was considered "damaged goods" and will restore his star rating.





"Being found not guilty obviously is going to be hugely helpful - to be able to say 'I was tried and the jury of my peers has found me not guilty' - he can take that to insurance companies, to film production studios," she told Channel 4 News.





"Whether or not that will persuade them is difficult to tell."



