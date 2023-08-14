Australia

Key No campaigner Warren Mundine once argued 'we need a voice'

Warren Mudine once called for a voice with "constitutional backing". He denies that contradicts his current position.

A woman and a man standing next to each other. The man is speaking and gesturing with his hand.

Warren Mundine argued for a voice backed by the "force" of constitutional law in 2017. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

KEY POINTS
  • Warren Mundine said in 2017 'we need a voice' backed by the constitution.
  • Mundine said the 'natural flow' of grassroots movements would be a national body.
  • He denies the statements contradict his current position.
Leading No campaigner Warren Mundine once argued Indigenous people "need to have a voice" backed by the "force of ... constitutional law", which could not be removed by the government of the day.

Speaking on a panel in 2017, Mundine said "the natural flow" of grassroots movements would be a "national body which will have the voice of what Indigenous people are saying on the ground".

But Mundine argues there is no contradiction between that statement and his current position, insisting he has always opposed a national voice.
Man in cap and t-shirt speaks into the microphone.
Mundine says there is no contradiction between his 2017 comments and his current position. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch
The Liberal Party has flagged the prospect of legislating regional voices via parliament, but proponents of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament argue it needs to be enshrined in the constitution to ensure it cannot be removed.

The audio recording shows Mundine saying he had not been "won over" by the idea of a national body, but accepting he was "shifting in support of it".

He also appears to stress the need for any body to have constitutional backing.

"We need to have a voice. We need to be heard. We need to be seen. But we also need guarantees that we just don't have bodies set up, and then they're destroyed by governments at governments' will," he said.
"We actually [need to] have bodies that are fully recognised and have the force of law and constitutional law behind them for that to happen. So I'm very much coming on side to that whole approach, but I'd like to see it come from that grassroots level."

In the recording, Mundine said "we can start moving up" once voices "coming from the ground" were recognised.

"The natural flow to me is that we will end up with a national body which will have the voice of what Indigenous people are saying on the ground," he said.

Mundine denies statements are contradictory

In a statement to SBS News on Monday, Mundine stressed he made the comments before the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart was published, and insisted he had never advocated for a national voice.

"It is no secret that I published an essay six years ago ... advocating for a model of recognition that supports traditional owner groups having a say on their own languages, cultures, heritage, land and sea. That essay did not advocate for a national representative Voice," he said.

"The opinions I expressed ... are the same reasons I oppose the Voice. Because a national, representative Indigenous body will undermine traditional owner rights to speak for their own countries."
Mundine pointed to an AFR op-ed he wrote days after the Uluru Statement was published, in which he said he "always disagreed" with a national voice and argued a grassroots equivalent would not require a referendum.

"The Uluru Statement made two proposals. One is a 'top-down' lawyers' proposal that will certainly fail," he wrote.

"The other is a grassroots proposal with overwhelming Indigenous support that could be implemented without the need for any referendum."
In the op-ed, Mundine also repeated his support for a treaty process but, unlike today, argued "we don't need" constitutional recognition of Indigenous people.

Indigenous advocate and Yes campaigner Marcus Stewart said Mundine “clearly” supported a constitutionally-enshrined Voice, but had pivoted to “where he could build a profile for himself”.

Stewart accused the No campaigner of “hedging his bets” on the issue by “talking out of both sides of his mouth”.

“Warren is a seasoned politician and no one's going to genuinely believe … Wazza’s weasley words on this,” he said.
A man speaking.
Indigenous advocate and Yes campaigner Marcus Stewart. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
“To basically say you support a constitutionally-enshrined voice, and then come out and say you don't because you just want to go against the tide, is disingenuous. It's misleading.

“It's basically just spitting in the face of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people whose lives we're setting out to improve.”
4 min read
Published 14 August 2023 2:07pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

