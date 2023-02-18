Kim Jong Un's daughter appears in public again, but this time at a non-military event

Key Points Kim Jong Un's 10-year-old daughter has appeared in public at a football game.

Kim Ju Ae was first seen in public three months ago at the launch of ballistic missile.

The release of photos by North Korea's state media has raised questions about why she is now being seen in public.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter watched a sports event attended by government officials on Friday local time, according to state media, the first time the girl has been seen at a non-military event.





The daughter, often described by state media as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" has been seen alongside her father Kim at military events including earlier this month.





Little is known about the girl and she has not been named in state media. South Korean intelligence officials believe she is the daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Mr Kim's family in 2013.



Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, was also seen at the event, seated in the back row in a photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).





“Attendees made a firm resolution...to make this year a year of great change for the republic’s development path,” KCNA said on Saturday of the event.





The state-run news agency said the Defense Ministry team won the football match 3-1 against the Defense Ministry team.





The event took place in celebration of a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea.





The event also marks the sixth appearance in public of Kim Ju Ae, but the first that wasn’t connected with promotion of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ambitions and capabilities.



Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event in this photo distributed by the North Korean government. Credit: KCNA Her first public appearance happened in November at a flight test of an ICBM. Last week, she was seen with her father a military parade in Pyongyang.





State media has described Kim Ju Ae using the terms "beloved" and "respected", fuelling speculation that the public outings may signal plans for her to become the future leader of the country.





South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse downplayed that possibility on Wednesday at a parliamentary committee meeting in Seoul.





"There are views that (her appearances) are aimed at talking about a hereditary power transition. But considering Kim Jong Un’s age and the fact that North Korea has a much more patriarchal nature than ours, there are also lots of questions about whether North Korea having a woman (prepared to) inherit power now is indeed right," Mr Kwon said.



