A 'show stealer', and a frustrated king? Coronation moments you missed

A lip reader claims King Charles grumbled to Queen Camilla as they waited to enter Westminster Abbey, while a sign language interpreter has been praised for her passionate performance during the coronation concert.

A split image. On the left is a interpreter signing a song. On the right is King Charles seated in a coach.

Viewers have praised a sign language interpreter who “stole the show” from Lionel Richie at a coronation concert, while a lip reader claims King Charles was at frustrated at one point before the ceremony. Source: AAP, Twitter

Millions around the world and hundreds of thousands in London have enjoyed the moments in recent days when a new monarch was crowned, the British royal family waved from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and celebrities took to the stage for a concert to celebrate King Charles III.

But, as always, it's the tiny moments that were unplanned and went largely unnoticed at the time that later steal the show.

Take King Charles' grumble, for example, ahead of his ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday that has since been picked up by a lip-reader.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are seen through the window of a coach.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for their coronation ceremony. Source: AAP, Press Association / Toby Melville/Alamy
The monarch allegedly grumbled "we can never be on time" and "there's always something" after he and Camilla arrived early at the abbey and were forced to wait outside in their Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were running late.

Kate and William and their children were reportedly supposed to enter before Charles and Camilla but were then forced to join the King's procession through Westminster Abbey.

A lip reader for Sky News said Charles complained: “We can never be on time. Yes I'm … This is a negative. There’s always something … This is boring."

Sign language interpreter 'steals the show'

Then on Sunday (Monday Australia time), when more than 20,000 people packed the lawns of Windsor Castle for King Charles' coronation concert, viewers watching the BBC's broadcast at home were treated to another show.

British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Clare Edwards was seen passionately signing and dancing along to Lionel Richie's All Night Long.
"The sign language interpreter is stealing the show!" Twitter user Miguel Noite wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Samantha Baines said: "Does anyone know the name of this BSL interpreter because I love them."

The coronation concert also featured performances by Katy Perry, Take That and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as video messages from Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise and Pierce Brosnan.
Published 8 May 2023 5:02pm
Updated 9m ago 5:14pm
By Shivé Prema
Source: SBS News

