World

King Charles III acknowledges 'abhorrent' violence during Kenya's struggle for freedom

Charles has used his first Commonwealth state visit as monarch to speak of the "greatest sorrow" and "deepest regret" for the "wrongdoings" of the past.

Kenya Britain King Charles III

King Charles III has delivered a speech during a State Banquet in Nairobi, Kenya. Credit: Luis Tato

King Charles III has acknowledged the "painful aspects" of Britain and Kenya’s history, expressing regret for the violence committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence from Britain but stopped short of an apology.

Charles used a speech, delivered during a banquet in Kenya held in his honour, to speak of the "greatest sorrow" and "deepest regret" for the "wrongdoings" of the past, a period when Britain's colonial administration violently put down Kenya's battle for self-rule.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged, as you said at the United Nations, a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," the king said.

"In coming back to Kenya, it matters greatly to me that I should deepen my own understanding of these wrongs and that I meet some of those whose lives and communities were so grievously affected."
Kenya's President William Ruto praised the King's "exemplary courage" in shedding light on "uncomfortable truths" but described the colonial reaction to African struggles as "monstrous in its cruelty" and said "much remains to be done in order to achieve full reparations".

Kenya's uprising, commonly known as the Mau Mau rebellion, was an armed movement that began in the early 1950s, fuelled by the resentment some members of the Kikuyu tribe felt towards their British rulers, European settlers who farmed land in Kenya and a lack of political representation.

White farmers were targeted in violent attacks and Kikuyu said to have collaborated with the authorities during the unrest known as the Emergency.
READ MORE

Family of Kenyan woman allegedly murdered by British soldier to sue UK army

The Kenya Human Rights Commission has claimed 90,000 Kenyans were executed, tortured or maimed during the British administration's counter-insurgency.

Speaking after Ruto, Charles told the 350 banquet guests gathered at the president's official residence in the capital Nairobi: "It is the intimacy of our shared history that has brought our people together.

"However, we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship.

"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret."
Share
2 min read
Published 1 November 2023 2:17pm
Updated an hour ago 2:20pm
Source: SBS, AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Clare O'Neil (left) and Anthony Albanese (right) standing behind podiums

It's been a week of major migration changes. Here are the key takeaways

Politics

A digital graphic showing a close up of a person's hand as they drop a ballot paper into a box.

These 106,000 people might not be Australian citizens, but they can vote on the Voice

Australia

A couple smiling next to each other.

Tim and Rebekah's monthly mortgage repayment increased by about $800 overnight

Graphic showing a mobile phone and magnifying glass with the words 'rigged', 'divisive', 'sovereignty' and 'land tax' on an orange background

Will the Voice lead to land tax? UN control? Fact checkers assess the biggest claims

Australia

Haylee O'Connell taking a selfie of her and her brother Corey while sitting in a car.

A stranger with a drone helped Haylee to lay her brother to rest

Life

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East

Rohullah Hussaini standing in front of a Swan Hill SES truck.

This refugee is a beloved SES volunteer. His family could be forced back to Afghanistan

Australia