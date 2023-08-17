'King of the chat show' Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest celebrities on his long-running eponymous chat show, has died aged 88, the BBC said on Thursday.





"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," a statement from his family said.





"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."



Sir Michael Parkinson with his wife Mary. Source: AAP / Fiona Hanson Born in Yorkshire in northern England, he left school at the age of 16 with dreams of becoming a professional cricketer before turning to local newspaper journalism.





After moving into current affairs television in the late 1960s, he was given his own prime-time chat show 'Parkinson' by the BBC in 1971.





"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed," said BBC Director General Tim Davie.





The chat show host interviewed some of Hollywood's biggest names throughout his illustrious career - including Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergman.





Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV because of his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.





Parkinson first aired on the BBC on 19 June 1971 and enjoyed a successful run until 1982.





Parkinson, who became affectionately known as 'Parky', estimated he had interviewed more than 2,000 guests in total, with the most high-profile including Muhammad Ali, Elton John, John Lennon and Madonna.



Sir Michael Parkinson (second left), who became affectionately known as 'Parky', estimated he had interviewed more than 2,000 guests in total, with the most high-profile including Muhammad Ali (far left), Elton John, John Lennon and Madonna. Source: AAP / ABC Photo Archives "He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year," BBC journalist Nick Robinson said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



In 1998, the chat show was revived on the BBC and proved an instant hit.





It switched from the BBC to ITV1 in 2004 and ran until 2007 - the same year Sir Michael retired from his Sunday morning Radio 2 program.





Headline-making interviews throughout his career included those with actresses Dame Helen Mirren and US star Meg Ryan.





He famously introduced stage and screen star Dame Helen as the "sex queen" of the Royal Shakespeare Company during their 1975 chat show encounter and asked if her "equipment" hindered her from being recognised as a serious actress.



In 2003, his interview with Ryan made headlines following a frosty one-on-one with the Hollywood actress while she was promoting the poorly received erotic thriller In The Cut.





Ryan sat stony-faced for the sit-down, delivering one-word answers after allegedly being rude to her fellow guests on the show, the fashion double act Trinny and Susannah.





Before his TV career, Sir Michael started life as an only child, growing up in a council house in the coal mining village of Cudworth, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire.





As a teenager, his father, a miner, took him down the pit to put him off working there. When his dreams of playing cricket for Yorkshire were dashed, he left school aged 16 and began working at a local paper, later joining the Manchester Guardian and then the Daily Express.





His first TV job was as a producer at Granada, and he later moved to Thames TV, before landing his chat show Parkinson at the BBC.



READ MORE Michael Parkinson on the one interview that got away

He had a short-lived term at TV-am as part of the original presenting line-up alongside Angela Rippon and David Frost and appeared on the shows Give Us A Clue, one-off drama Ghostwatch and Going For A Song.





Sir Michael brought down the curtain on more than 30 years of his chat show at the end of 2007 with a final show featuring Beckham, Sir Michael Caine, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Edna Everage, Sir Billy Connolly, Peter Kay and Jamie Cullum in a two-hour special.





"Over the years it has been a privilege to meet some of the most intelligent and interesting people," he said on the final show.





"It has always been a great joy and I shall miss it."



READ MORE Parkinson praises Australian resilience

As well as his television career, he was a respected radio broadcaster, having hosted Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 as well as his own sports shows on Five Live.





He was also an award-winning sports writer, having been a lifelong cricket fan. He received an honorary doctorate in 2008, alongside cricket umpire and his good friend Dickie Bird, at the Barnsley campus of Huddersfield University.





He was knighted by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2008, and said of the accolade: "I never expected to be knighted - I thought there was more chance of me turning into a Martian really."





In 2013, he spoke openly about being diagnosed with prostate cancer following a routine health check. He had three sons with wife Mary, who he married in 1959.



