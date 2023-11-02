Australia

Kmart fined $1.3 million for breaching spam laws more than 200,000 times

Kmart was alerted a number of times it might have issues with its marketing compliance, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said.

A shopper leaves a Kmart store

Kmart has paid a $1.3 million fine for having sent a stack of marketing emails to people who had already unsubscribed. Source: AAP

Kmart breached spam laws more than 200,000 times despite multiple warnings from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

The Australian retailer has paid a $1.3 million fine for having sent a stack of marketing emails to people who had already unsubscribed.

An ACMA investigation found technology, system and procedural failures caused the massive error.

But before it had even opened the investigation, ACMA says it alerted Kmart a number of times it might have issues with its marketing compliance.

It breached the laws between July 2022 and May 2023.
