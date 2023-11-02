Kmart fined $1.3 million for breaching spam laws more than 200,000 times

Kmart breached spam laws more than 200,000 times despite multiple warnings from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).





The Australian retailer has paid a $1.3 million fine for having sent a stack of marketing emails to people who had already unsubscribed.





An ACMA investigation found technology, system and procedural failures caused the massive error.





But before it had even opened the investigation, ACMA says it alerted Kmart a number of times it might have issues with its marketing compliance.



