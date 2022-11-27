World

Kyiv residents prepare for snow and freezing temperatures with power still in short supply

Blackouts and power restrictions remain in place across Ukraine as temperatures drop below freezing and snow is forecast to blanket Kyiv.

Elderly people receive food and gloves from a charity organisation in a snow covered street in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians are facing severe power disruptions after recent waves of Russian missile and drone strikes have reportedly left almost half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure disabled and in need of repair, as temperatures plunge with the capital Kyiv experiencing the first winter snowfall. Source: Getty / Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Heavy snowfall was expected in Kyiv starting on Sunday, with temperatures dropping below freezing day and night, while millions of people who still live in and around the Ukrainian capital remain with little electricity and heat.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday that electricity producers were able to cover only three-quarters of consumption needs, necessitating restrictions and blackouts across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are restrictions on the use of electricity in 14 out of Ukraine's 27 regions and in Kyiv, for "more than 100,000" customers in each of the regions.

"If consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase," Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"This once again shows how important it is now to save power and consume it rationally."
Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, said the situation in the city has improved but still remained "quite difficult." He indicated that residents should have at least four hours of power per day.

"If you haven't had at least four hours of electricity in the past day, write to DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, colleagues will help you figure out what the problem is," Mr Kovalenko wrote on his Facebook page.

YASNO is the retail branch of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy provider.

Russia's latest bombardment on Wednesday inflicted the worst damage so far in the conflict, leaving millions of people in Ukraine with no light, water or heat.
People cross a snow covered road on November 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Electricity producers are able to cover only three-quarters of consumption needs, necessitating restrictions and blackouts across the country. Source: Getty / Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Russia says it does not target the civilian population, while the Kremlin said that Moscow's strikes on energy infrastructure are a consequence of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate.

Recent waves of Russian missile and drone attacks have reportedly left almost half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure disabled and in need of repair.

In a rare public spat involving Ukrainian leaders, Mr Zelenskyy on Friday criticised the mayor of Kyiv for doing what he said was a poor job setting up emergency shelters to help those without power and heat after Russian attacks.

Ukrenergo said that blackouts will continue and urged limited use of power.

"We would like to remind you that now every Ukrainian whose home has had electricity restored can help restore it to others faster, simply by consuming electricity sparingly," it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Snow is expected to continue in Kyiv, a city that had 2.8 million residents before the war, until midweek while temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing.
Published 27 November 2022 at 7:02pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

