'Bit of a dig': Nick Kyrgios hits back at suggestion temperament cost him Wimbledon final

This article contains references to suicide/self-harm.





Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Novak Djokovic's unflappable temperament after the Serbian superstar recovered from a set down to defeat him 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday to claim a seventh Wimbledon title.





The titanic three-hour tussle featured only three service breaks - two to one in Djokovic's favour - but Kyrgios was left to rue dropping serve from 40-love up at 4-4 in the pivotal third set.



Nick Kyrgios returns a shot during the mens final against Novak Djokovic on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Credit: USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA The Canberran received a code violation after losing his cool at the chair umpire after claiming to have been distracted by a female spectator talking between his serves.





Asked if he needed to improve his composure, Kyrgios took offence.





"I think the other 126 players in the draw could improve their composure," he said.





"But at times out there, obviously I was getting angry a bit because I just looked at it as, (if) you win this tournament, you become the tennis immortal, I feel.





"I mean, yeah, I can obviously improve many things in my game, not just composure. My forehand return needs to improve. I've been working on that a lot. Can always get stronger. Can always get fitter.





"I feel like that (question) was a bit of a dig, but I feel like everyone in the draw can improve something."





Contesting his maiden grand slam final against an all-time great playing in his record-breaking 32nd, Kyrgios lauded Djokovic as just too good at the crucial moments.



"It's weird, I felt like he didn't do anything amazing today… But he was just so composed. That's what I was just thinking to myself. In big moments, it just felt like he was never rattled,” the runner-up said.





"I feel like that's his greatest strength. He just looks completely within himself the whole time. Didn't look like he was playing over-aggressive, even though it felt like he was playing big.



"There's just weight off my shoulders": Kyrgios playing his career best

Despite the gut-wrenching defeat, Kyrgios departed the All England Club feeling like a winner.





"I feel like there's so much weight on my shoulders all the time when I step out on the tennis court. Now it's just released and I feel amazing,” the Australian said.





"This is the best I've felt the two weeks… I just felt so much pressure. There's so much, like, anxiety, pressure to do things or achieve things. If I don't do well, like it's just so much.



Her royal highness, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge presents Nick Kyrgios the finalist plate after the mens final. Credit: USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA The underdog defied his unseeded status to have Djokovic only a few points away from staring down a two-set deficit on a centre court where the now 21-time grand slam champion has been undefeated in almost a decade.





"It's taken me almost 10 years in my career to finally get to the point of playing for a grand slam and coming up short, but my level is right there," Kyrgios said.





"I played a slam final against one of the greatest of all time, and I was right there.





The mercurial talent - described post-match by Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic as a "tennis genius" - remains unsure if he'll reach another slam final.





But, after revealing in February that he'd self-harmed in 2019 and harboured suicidal thoughts, Kyrgios believes he's on the right path after turning a corner this year.





"The confidence and the belief in yourself, that only comes with achievement or something that (Djokovic has) achieved like that many times," Kyrgios said.



"So I've got that under my belt now, a Wimbledon finalist. I can kind of draw from experience.





In his victory speech, Djokovic said he was convinced Kyrgios would continue challenging for grand slam spoils now that he's finally broken through to a final.





Kyrgios credits his new-found contentment off the court for his improved fortunes on it.





"My fire's been lit this whole year," he said.





"I've obviously met a lot of amazing people this year who have just given me extra motivation.





"To find people that finally have my back, that I just love being around, and they just want to push me to be a better person and to be a better tennis player, they realise that I'm immensely talented and I have a lot of, I feel like, a lot more to do in this sport."





Sticking to a limited playing schedule, Kyrgios plans on taking a break to recharge for the American hardcourt swing culminating in the US Open starting on August 29.



Australian activist ejected at Wimbledon final

An Australian activist who shouted, "Where is Peng Shuai?" and held up a sign with the same message was thrown out from centre court during the Wimbledon men's final.





Drew Pavlou, who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year, said he shouted the message during a stoppage in play on Sunday and was then forcefully removed from the stadium.



Protester, Drew Pavlou, holds a sign and wearing a t-shirt reading "where is Peng Shuai" on day twelve of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Credit: Zac Goodwin/AP "I didn't want to disrupt the actual match itself, so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying 'Where is Peng Shuai?'" Mr Pavlou said.





Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country's ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.





"I tried to be as loud as possible," said Mr Pavlou, who's from Brisbane. "I screamed it because I wanted people to hear it."



Mr Pavlou said security wrestled him to the ground and then four of them restrained him with his arms behind his back and brought him to a public area outside centre court. He said he was then told to leave the grounds.





The All England Club said Mr Pavlou was removed "after disrupting play by shouting, running down the stairs and causing a nuisance to their fellow spectators."





Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at beyondblue.org.au and on 1300 22 4636.



