La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

For the past three years, summers haven’t been the same in Australia, with much of the country experiencing extensive rainfall and floods.





But the weather event that caused these conditions - La Niña - is officially over, and climate forecasters around the world are monitoring what will happen next.





After three, rare, consecutive La Niña years , there are now signs the opposite climate pattern - El Niño - may form during winter (June to August) this year, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.





This would mean warm, dry conditions for the east coast and an increased risk of bushfires.





Climate experts stress though that this is only a forecast, and it’s too early to tell what will happen this spring and summer in Australia. Here’s what we know so far.



What is El Niño?

Right now, below the surface of the eastern Pacific Ocean off Central and South America, a “blob” of warm water is gathering - and growing larger, senior CSIRO research climate scientist Nandini Ramesh explains.





“That’s literally what we’re watching. That’s what is telling us that an El Niño is possible,” she said.





El Niño events occur when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific are warmer than usual, while La Niña events are characterised by cooler-than-usual waters. These changes cause a shift in atmospheric circulation.



“These warm and cool events last for several months at a time - a typical timeframe would be six to nine months for an El Niño event,” Dr Ramesh said.





“It’s the warm or cool temperatures over that part of the ocean that affect the atmosphere. That allows that disturbance to spread, and it changes weather conditions all over the world.”





These changes in the Pacific Ocean and overlying atmosphere form part of a cycle called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).



What is the likelihood of El Niño forming?

El Niño and La Niña are the two ends of the spectrum, says Dr Tom Mortlock, an adjunct fellow at the UNSW’s Climate Change Research Centre and senior catastrophe research analyst at risk-mitigation consulting firm Aon.





“We’ve just come out of a pretty rare triple-dip La Niña event - that was three La Niña events in a row - the first time in 22 years, and only the fourth in historical records that we can see,” Dr Mortlock said.





“That’s something that we all know brought a lot of rain, wetter-than-normal conditions, floods and flood-associated damage across the east coast of Australia.





“El Niño is the opposite to that.”





Last month, the bureau declared La Niña had officially ended and issued an El Niño watch, which means there’s approximately a 50 per cent chance of El Niño this year. This is about twice the normal likelihood of El Niño forming in any year.



According to the bureau's latest outlook on 26 April, the ENSO cycle is currently neutral - a third phase that is neither El Niño or La Niña.





“Oceanic and atmospheric indicators for the tropical Pacific Ocean are at neutral ENSO levels. However, there are some signs El Niño may form during winter,” it says.





Overseas climate forecasting agencies have a similar outlook, with the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration saying on 13 April there is a 62 per cent chance of El Niño developing during May to July.



After three La Niña events, Dr Mortlock believes returning to one would be “very unlikely”.





“It’s certainly looking more likely than not that we may be getting an El Niño forming this spring and summer. However, there is still a reasonable level of uncertainty with that prediction.”



Why can’t we be sure just yet?

We’re too far out to tell.





Dr Ramesh said climate scientists are waiting to see how the ocean and atmosphere will interact.





“Right now, we're able to see that warm water has gathered under the surface of the Pacific Ocean. What we don’t know is whether the atmosphere will respond to that, because that is what we need for it to turn into an El Niño event,” she said.





This is called a feedback loop.





“If you get warm water at the surface, that then changes the pattern of the winds in such a way that it reinforces the warmth of the surface, which reinforces that same pattern of the winds,” she said.





“It can start from something very small. We’re at the stage of waiting to see if that happens so the cycle can take hold.”



What kind of weather would El Niño bring, and when?

Dr Ramesh said the impacts of El Niño events typically start to be felt around spring in Australia (September to November), before reaching their peak in summer (December to February).





She said the eastern and northern parts of the country are usually affected the most.





For the east coast, Dr Mortlock said El Niño events bring warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions, along with increased bushfire risk.



An overview of how a typical El Niño event usually develops in Australia, according to senior CSIRO research climate scientist Nandini Ramesh. Source: SBS News Although most major Australian droughts have been associated with El Niño, the weather bureau says past analysis shows widespread drought does not occur with every event.





When it comes to bushfire risk, Dr Mortlock said there are some other variables or climate drivers that come into play.





For example, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) refers to changes in sea surface temperatures of the tropical western and eastern Indian Ocean. A positive IOD can suppress winter and spring rainfall over much of Australia, and potentially exacerbate the drying effect of El Niño, the bureau says.





“Certainly, El Niño does increase the background risk associated with bushfires. But it's not the only thing going on,” Dr Mortlock said.





He said fuel growth associated with vegetation and grass growth in recent years is also a risk factor.





“Fuel growth preconditions the landscape, to a certain extent, towards high bushfire risk, irrespective of whether or not we get an El Niño declared.”



For the east coast, typical El Niño events bring warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions, along with increased bushfire risk. Credit: Getty Dr Ramesh said northern Australia usually feels the impacts of El Niño during summer, when it experiences monsoon weather and most of its annual rainfall.





The bureau says the date of the monsoon onset in tropical Australia is generally between two to six weeks later during El Niño years than in La Niña and rainfall is typically well below average during the early part of the wet season.





“Typically, there’s less rainfall there than usual,” Dr Ramesh said.



She said there isn’t a clear correlation between the strength of an El Niño - where temperatures in the eastern part of the Pacific are a lot higher than normal - and its impacts, for example bushfires.





“Historically, we’ve had big bushfires in small El Niño events, too. It’s not really a clean mapping of those things - there are a lot of other factors involved,” she said.





Dr Mortlock said typical characteristics of El Niño also differ across the globe.





“In some parts of the world, El Niño does mean more storms, cyclones and rain.”



So when will we know if El Niño is coming?

Dr Ramesh said we should know whether El Niño is going to form around winter (June to August).





According to the weather bureau’s latest outlook, international climate models suggest neutral ENSO conditions are most likely to persist through autumn (March to May).





“From July, all but one of the models indicate El Niño thresholds will be met or exceeded, with all models meeting El Niño thresholds by August.”





Dr Mortlock also said we’ll have a much clearer picture over the next several months. But he said we shouldn’t necessarily get hung up on whether one is called.



