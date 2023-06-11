Labor accused of 'collusion' as political firestorm over Brittany Higgins intensifies

KEY POINTS The Opposition has doubled down on claims Finance Minister Katy Gallagher misled parliament over her knowledge of Brittany Higgins' rape claim.

Senator Gallagher denies she did, saying she was aware of some details prior to them being made public but did not act on the information.

Opposition legal affairs spokeswoman Michaelia Cash says Senator Gallagher's version of events are "very flimsy".

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





The Opposition has sharpened its attack on Katy Gallagher as the finance minister continues to refute Coalition claims that Labor leveraged Brittany Higgins' rape allegation for political gain.





Opposition legal affairs spokeswoman Michaelia Cash accused Labor of "weaponising" the allegation and said Senator Gallagher's latest description of events was "very flimsy".





Senator Gallagher denied misleading parliament over the Higgins case in 2019 and said that during the parliamentary hearing in question she was responding to a suggestion Labor had known about the incident for weeks and was trying to weaponise it.





Senator Cash told Sky News it was very clear that Senator Gallagher had knowledge about the issue before it broke in the media.



"What you have now, more and more coming out every single day, is that there appears to have been collusion with senior members of the Labor Party with the media," Senator Cash said on Sunday.





"This is what happens when you weaponise a rape allegation, there are consequences for that."





Ms Higgins alleged she was raped by fellow Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann in 2019 inside the office of then-coalition minister Linda Reynolds.





Mr Lehrmann has always denied Ms Higgins' allegation.





Last week, text messages between Ms Higgins and her partner David Sharaz emerged that suggest the pair considered strategising her story with Senator Gallagher, who was at that point in Opposition, after the rape allegation was made public.





The Opposition has since accused Senator Gallagher of misleading parliament in 2021 when she brushed off claims she was told about the rape allegation before it was made public.



Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has denied misleading parliament over the Higgins case in 2019. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Aged Care Minister Anika Wells defended her colleague's explanation of what happened in Senate estimates back in 2021.





"(Senator Gallagher) said yesterday that she was aware of some things and she didn't act on it," Ms Wells told ABC News.





"She didn't do anything with that information."





The minister said the political conjecture from the opposition was "pretty horrifying" and "failing to see a really awful forest for the trees".





Housing Minister Julie Collins also came to Senator Gallagher's defence.





"Katie has been very clear that's not what's happened here, she's been out straightaway, she's cleared it up," Ms Collins told Sky News.





The minister also said the distribution of private diary entries, text messages, and phone calls in relation to a serious sexual assault allegation across the media landscape would come at a cost.





"I don't think that bodes well for people that want to come forward with these types of allegations," she said.





Ms Higgins reached a compensation agreement with the Commonwealth in December 2022 after she launched legal action against her employers in the previous Coalition government.



