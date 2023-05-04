Politics

Labor and Greens in housing stand-off, as renters warned they could be locked out for life

Labor needs the Greens to pass its housing package, but neither side is blinking in a stand-off over funding.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks while sitting at a desk.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he doesn't want to bend to the Greens' demands on housing. Source: AAP / Darren England

KEY POINTS:
  • The Greens are threatening to sink the government's housing bill.
  • Labor struck a deal on social housing with Jacqui Lambie on Thursday.
  • An expert wants the government to build houses itself, not rely on the private sector.
Australians locked out of the housing market are "waking up" to the reality of a renting for a lifetime, an expert warns, with neither Labor nor the Greens backing down over social housing.

Labor edged closer to sealing its housing package on Thursday by striking a deal with Jacqui Lambie Network senators Jaqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell, meaning support from the Greens would see it become law.

But the crossbench party insists the plan will not pass without major changes, warning Labor is "badly misreading" the mood of a
growing number of permanent renters
battling skyrocketing costs.
A man in a blazer.
Max Chandler-Mather says the Greens are prepared to sink the plan. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Labor aims to use its $10 billion fund, which it estimates could be $500 million annually, to build 30,000 social and affordable homes over the next five years. It said Thursday's deal means "all reasonable steps" will be taken to make at least 1,200 available in each state and territory.

"We know that everywhere in the country is having a housing issue ... This is about making sure that every state and territory gets their fair share. It’s also about allowing some of the community housing providers some surety of pipeline," Housing Minister Julie Collins told ABC radio.
READ MORE

The first home guarantee scheme is being expanded. Here's what you need to know

'Renting for their lives'

Everybody's Home national spokesperson Maiy Azize said the development would go some way to easing a projected 106,000 dwelling shortfall by 2027.

But she urged Labor not to solely rely on the private sector, warning similar investment funds had lost profit in recent years.

“We would be jumping up and down with joy if this actually was a $10 billion investment in social housing," she told SBS News.

“Today's deal is a good step forward, because it guarantees that this fund will at least deliver something ... But we'd also love to see them build some homes."
Everybody's Home wants a plan to construct 25,000 social homes annually to be funded in next week's budget, alongside laws to protect a growing cohort of people permanently locked out of ownership.

"In these conditions, people will be renting for the rest of their lives. I think people are rightly waking up to that and getting angry," Ms Azize said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has stressed the need for restraint in next week's budget, warning Labor would not be able to satisfy every spending demand.

But Ms Azize insisted budgets were "a question of priorities", pointing to Labor's commitments to AUKUS and tax cuts, set to cost $58 billion and $254 billion over the next decade respectively.
A woman in a blazer
Jacqui Lambie has backed Labor's housing package. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Landlords were also benefiting from $157 billion in tax concessions over the next 10 years, she said.

“They say they don't have the money ... [But] we'd love to see them show us that ending this housing crisis is as important to them as tax cuts for high income earners, as submarines, or as these handouts to landlords, which they can find the money for," she said.

"Somehow they can't find the money to build social homes ... We'd love to see an investment in social housing that comes even remotely close to that.”

Labor and Greens set for parliamentary stand-off

Labor will make its housing package its first order of business when parliament sits next week.

The ACT and NT would particularly benefit from the scheme, with neither territory receiving a dollar in funding from National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation between 2019 and 2022.

Senator Tyrell urged her colleagues to back the compromise, which she described as a "floor" rather than a ceiling.

"The Greens need to support this legislation, otherwise nobody gets anything. We get nothing," she said.

With rents having risen 30 per cent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greens are holding out for a national rent freeze as well as $5 billion annually on social housing.
Man in suit in front of Australian and Indigenous flags.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he believed inflation had peaked but said the pain of high inflation would linger. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi
The party's housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather confirmed its stance had not changed, saying Labor's proposal showed it "fundamentally misunderstands" the scale of the crisis.

"The bottom line is, you wouldn't fund schools or hospitals via a $10 billion gamble on the stock market," he told SBS News on Thursday.

"We aren't just going to wave through a plan that does nothing for renters and doesn't guarantee a cent in housing funding."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has threatened to take the plan to the next election rather than bend to the Greens' demands.

Mr Chandler-Mather said the Greens were prepared to hold out, saying the overwhelming majority of people their volunteers spoke to had urged them not to pass the plan without direct funding.

"It seems to me that [Mr Albanese] doesn't care if this passes or not. He just wants to play politics ... [But] they are badly misreading this," he said.

"The prime minister being harangued through Hobart as he announces more money for stadiums hopefully is a demonstration the public are incredibly fed up with just how out-of-touch this government seems."
Share
5 min read
Published 4 May 2023 4:45pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Cars driving along a highway.

Why drivers in this state may have to sit a new test before renewing their licence

Australia

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia

Graphic showing money, silhouettes of students, and a $737,000 figure.

How did this Australian end up with a $737,000 student debt?

Life

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life

A woman wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket and standing outside.

Georgina had a full hysterectomy, and underwent menopause in her 30s. She blames this device

Australia

Teenage girl standing on a boat in the ocean, facing away from the camera

Why a childhood holiday was the most meaningful event of Anna's life

Life

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

Protest against the pension reform in Marseille, France - 19 Jan 2023

Why aren't millions of Australians marching in the streets like the French?

Politics