Labor has 'clear mandate' to deliver: Anthony Albanese outlines priorities in first caucus meeting

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Labor has secured a majority government, providing a "clear mandate" to deliver on its commitments to the Australian people.





Mr Albanese fronted members of his newly elected team on Tuesday during the first caucus meeting of the Labor party room since its election victory.





The prime minister arrived to applause from his colleagues as he became the first Labor leader to address his side in government in more than nine years.



Advertisement

"Australians have placed their trust in us and that brings with it an enormous responsibility to deliver on commitments we made," he told the caucus.





"Commitments for which we have a clear mandate as part of a majority Labor government and deliver we will."





Labor is on track to win 77 seats in the House of Representatives , according to the Australian Electoral Commission's (AEC) count - the minimum needed is 76 to govern in its own right.





Mr Albanese used his address to speak about Labor's policy commitments made at the election, calling on his colleagues to never "waste a day in government".



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses fellow Labor colleagues during a Labor Party Caucus at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/ AAP This included acting to improve the security of working conditions for workers, address cost of living pressures, raise the quality of aged care, invest in advanced manufacturing and "end the climate wars".





He also stressed his side's intention to hold a referendum on enshrining a First Nations voice to parliament in the constitution, as well as the commitment to introduce legislation on implementing a federal anti-corruption commission by this year.





Mr Albanese praised his colleagues, saying they had shown "discipline, unity and a sense of purpose" in becoming just the fourth Labor team to form government from Opposition since World War Two.





He repeated his intention to "change the way politics operates" - a commitment he has made to bring more respect to political debate as the leader of the government.





"We need to be more inclusive - we need to be prepared to reach out, we need to be prepared to engage on those issues. We can do that in this parliament," he said.





The pledge comes as Mr Albanese's leadership faces new Opposition leader Peter Dutton, new leader of the Nationals David Littleproud and expanded crossbench after a wave of teal independents were successful at the election.





He also became visibly emotional in his final as he thanked those who had given him the chance to lead the country.





"I thank you for the incredible honour of being a Labor prime minister - it’s a big deal," he said.





The prime minister said the 47th parliament would return for its first sitting period on 26 July.



Peter Dutton wants Australians to see his 'complete character'

Mr Dutton earlier continued his pitch to voters to embrace a new perspective towards him as he takes the role of leading the Liberal Party into a new era.





He said while he has held "tough jobs" throughout his career, he hoped Australians would see his "complete character" in his new role.





Speaking on ABC News Breakfast, Mr Dutton acknowledged he had projected a serious image throughout his political career.





"I made tough decisions. And you know, when you're up talking about those issues, it's pretty hard to crack into a smile or a joke or whatever," he told ABC News Breakfast.



"So people see you ... as a serious character. In this portfolio, or in this job now, I have the opportunity to talk more broadly about issues which are important to our country. I want to do a lot for families, I want to do a lot for small businesses."





"I can show the complete character of who I am, and I want people to make judgements on what they see, not what they believe from some of the media interpretation or some of the online trolling and commentary."



Action but not laws on climate: Coalition

As the post mortem from the Coalition's election loss continued, the Liberals' new deputy leader Sussan Ley said it was too simple a characterisation to claim the election was lost due to climate change policy.





"I did hear messages [from voters] about climate, absolutely, but we had a strong set of policies which engaged the world in decarbonising which ... will make a difference to the global climate," she told Sky News.





She would not say if the Liberals would consider reassessing its climate policy.





Teal independent candidates and the Greens, who both campaigned strongly on climate issues, won 10 seats at the federal election.



Mr Littleproud also repeated that the National party had no intention to support legislating an emissions-reductions target.





"Australians are far more sensible than what we give them credit for, they don't need politicians telling them what to do," he told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.





"They're doing it by themselves and what we need to do is put the environment and infrastructure around them to achieve it."





Ousted Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce earlier faced reporters revealing he had planned to transition from heading the party in mid-term, after negotiations for a new Coalition agreement.





The Nationals retained all their seats at the federal election under Mr Joyce , but his leadership was successfully challenged against by Mr Littleproud on Monday.





Mr Joyce says he will remain the member for the NSW seat of New England for the full term, calling the loss of the leadership earlier than expected "a weight off my shoulders".





"I always said I was transitioning out of the leadership, and that's what I was going to do," he said.





"I obviously didn't want to do it yesterday, but that's life, it's politics."



Former Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Prime Minister set to unveil new front bench

Mr Albanese is set to unveil his cabinet as Labor comes together for the first time since its election victory.





The full front bench will be finalised following the Labor caucus meeting on Tuesday and sworn in at Government House on Wednesday.





The decision comes after Labor factions met in Canberra on Monday.





An interim cabinet of five members was sworn in days after Labor claimed victory in the federal election on 21 May.





They included deputy prime minister Richard Marles, treasurer Jim Chalmers, foreign minister Penny Wong and finance minister Katy Gallagher.





While Mr Albanese had earlier indicated MPs who held a shadow ministry in Opposition would likely hold a similar portfolio in government, some changes are expected.





Among them will be a replacement for home affairs, with previous Labor spokeswoman Kristina Keneally failing to win the seat of Fowler in Sydney.



Labor's previous environment spokeswoman, Terri Butler, lost her Brisbane seat of Griffith to the Greens.





Other portfolios have already been announced, with Linda Burney set to be indigenous affairs minister and the second Aboriginal person in the role.





Labor appears likely to secure majority government after vote counting in crucial marginal seats resumed more than a week after the federal election.





The AEC has Labor incumbent Josh Burns ahead in the Melbourne-based seat of Macnamara, where there has been a tight three-way contest.





Mr Albanese has pledged he would treat Mr Dutton with respect, but said the government's mandate following the election should also be respected.



