Labor likely to form majority government as AEC vote count shows party leading in 76 seats

Vote counting in crucial marginal seats has resumed more than a week after the federal election, with Labor likely to secure a majority government.





Labor is currently leading in 76 seats in the House of Representatives, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which is the number needed to govern in its own right.





Large numbers of absentee and declaration votes were expected to be counted on Monday.



The AEC has the government leading in the Melbourne-based seat of Macnamara, where there has been a tight three-way contest.





ABC election analyst Antony Green called the seat for Labor on Monday night - a result which would mean it will not have to negotiate with an expanded crossbench in order to get legislation through the lower house.





Two seats remain "close", according to the AEC, including the NSW seat of Gilmore and the Victorian seat of Deakin, where counting is still underway.





As of Monday night, Labor had a narrow lead in Gilmore, after they had trailed the Liberals in early stages of the count.





However, there are still large numbers of absentee and declaration votes still to be counted.



Labor's Josh Burns is in a three-horse race for the Melbourne seat of Macnamara with Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin and Steph Hodgins-May from the Greens. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE In Gilmore, current Labor MP Fiona Phillips is ahead of Liberal challenger Andrew Constance by just 142 votes.





Labor's Matt Gregg has managed to narrow the gap slightly against Liberal incumbent Michael Sukkar in Deakin.





However, Mr Gregg is still trailing by 619 votes in the Melbourne-based seat.





It comes as both the Liberal and National parties met in Canberra on Monday to elect their new leaders.





Peter Dutton was elected unopposed as the next Liberal leader and Opposition leader, with Sussan Ley also elected unopposed as the party's deputy.



After a marathon party meeting, the Nationals selected David Littleproud as the next leader and Perin Davey as the deputy.





Meetings will take place on Tuesday within the government to determine the make-up of the new cabinet.





The new front bench will be formally sworn into their roles on Wednesday.



New prime minister's department head

The head of Australia's largest philanthropic trust Professor Glyn Davis has been named as the new head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.





Professor Davis' career spans both the public service and academic, serving as the director-general of the Queensland Department of Premier and Cabinet from 1998 to 2002, and then becoming the vice-chancellor of Griffith University and the University of Melbourne.





He has also chaired the Group of Eight, Universities Australia and Universitas 21.



The governor-general made the appointment on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's recommendation.





"Professor Davis will bring to the role of secretary a deep understanding of public policy and will work with my government in bringing about positive change for the Australian people," Mr Albanese said.





Prof Davis will take over the role from Phil Gaetjens, who acted as former prime minister Scott Morrison's chief of staff before moving into the role in 2019.



