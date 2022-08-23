Labor overturns Peter Dutton's ban on defence staff holding events 'pursuing a woke agenda'

A ban that prevented members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) from holding special events in support of diversity and inclusion has been scrapped.





The policy was initiated by former defence minister Peter Dutton in May last year, with him citing concerns over defence staff wearing badges and shirts supporting the LGBTIQ+ community, describing it as a "woke agenda".





The new Defence Minister Richard Marles has overturned the policy by Mr Dutton, with the change communicated in a memo sent to ADF staff on Tuesday.



Special events held by ADF staff celebrating diversity and inclusion will now be allowed and promoted, with a recognition that such events "contribute to our inclusive culture by acknowledging and promoting awareness of our diverse workforce".





"People will always be our most important asset, and Defence is focused on building inclusive and capable teams, underpinned by our unified Values and Behaviours," the memo from Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and Defence Chief General Angus Campbell said.





"We recognise a diverse workforce supported by an inclusive culture is essential to Defence's capability and effectiveness."





The note pointed to upcoming events that would be in line with the new policy, such as "team activities in support of not-for-profit organisations, charity events, and upcoming days such as Wear it Purple and R U OK Day".





Last year in May, then defence minister Peter Dutton instigated a policy of curtailing special events "such as morning teas where personnel are encouraged to wear particular clothes in celebration".



The directive followed morning tea events where defence staff were encouraged to wear badges or shirts in support of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).





Mr Dutton told Nine newspapers at the time that the measure was about keeping the focus of Defence staff on building morale and "not pursuing a woke agenda".





"I will not tolerate discrimination, but we are not pursuing a woke agenda," he said.





The memo issued to defence staff last May, which outlined Mr Dutton's policy, stated because "Defence represents the people of Australia" the focus must be on "our primary mission to protect Australia's national security interests".





"To meet these important aims, changing language protocols and those events such as morning teas where personnel are encouraged to wear particular clothes in celebration are not required and should cease."





Tuesday's directive said the next 12 months will be used to plan the Department of Defence's third five-year cultural change strategy.





An Australian National Audio Office review of the current five-year plan due to end in 2022 found "effective monitoring and reporting arrangements" were missing.



