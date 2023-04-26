Labor poised for overhaul of ‘broken’ migration system, changes for skilled workers and families expected

Key Points The Labor government will hand down its anticipated Migration Review today.

Changes to family reunion, skills recognition, and regional migration policies have been flagged.

An excerpt from the report states Australia’s migration system is “outdated” and not fit for purpose.

Last September, the Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil ordered a “comprehensive review” of the nation’s immigration system, which will be released on Tuesday ahead of the Federal budget in May.





An excerpt from the report states Australia’s migration system is “outdated” and does not meet Australia’s current or future skills needs, calling for a “long term and holistic” approach.





With the government poised to announce how it plans to overhaul the system today, here are key areas the review will focus on:



Skilled migration 'ineffective'

Australia must shift away from "permanently temporary" migration, and seize the opportunity provided by skilled people already here and abroad, Ms O’Neil has said.





A “long-term and holistic” migration plan is needed, according to the report, which states Australia’s skilled migration program – particularly the use of occupation lists – “does not reflect current or anticipated skilled labour needs.”



A specific migration policy focusing on lower-paid workers is expected to be borne out of the review – given its finding of widespread migrant worker exploitation.





A re-jig of sponsorship arrangements is also possible, as the review states a reliance on sponsorship arrangements for temporary workers can “create a power imbalance that facilitates exploitation” by unscrupulous employers.



Realising migrant’s potential to contribute

The report clearly sets out that Australia is not doing its best to harness the potential of migrant workers and students.





It states that Australia is “not focused enough on capturing the best and brightest international students,” partly due to a lack of clear pathways to permanent residence.





Facilitating better opportunities for female migrants to participate in the workplace and socially, providing better English language support and improving the recognition of skills are also listed as key areas to untap migrant potential.



“Different requirements imposed by the migration system, and in states and territories regulating occupations, create barriers for migrants,” the report states.





“These requirements have adverse impacts on migrants and are further evidence Australia fails to use all the capabilities available in our community.”



Family reunion and ‘fairer’ system

The review acknowledges Australia’s migration system is unnecessarily complex and “often perceived as unfair,” suggesting a more flexible and user-friendly approach.





Changes to migration legislation, as well as Parent visa arrangements are on the table, with the report recognising family reunion as “an important competent of a strong and stable economy.”





“However, migrants can wait up to 40 years to have their parents join them in Australia on a permanent basis.”



Expectations that migrants should move to regional areas is also being questioned, as the review finds regional programs have not been effective in encouraging migrants to settle in regional Australia.





“Better planning, housing, infrastructure and service provision will make regions more attractive to both Australians and migrants,” the review states.



