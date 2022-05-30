Labor remains one seat away from majority as vote counting continues in crucial seats

Vote counting in crucial marginal seats has resumed more than a week after the federal election, with Labor on the cusp of securing a majority government.





Labor is currently on 75 seats in the House of Representatives, according to the Australian Electoral Commission, one short of the 76 needed to govern in its own right.





Large numbers of absentee and declaration votes are expected to be counted on Monday.



Three seats remain in doubt, including the electorates of Gilmore, Deakin and, Macnamara.





In Gilmore on the NSW south coast, Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips was ahead by 142 votes as of 1pm on Monday.





The narrow lead for Labor comes following absentee votes being counted.





Liberal Michael Sukkar has marginally increased his lead in the Melbourne seat of Deakin to 891 votes over Labor's Matt Gregg.





The Melbourne seat of Macnamara is also another tight contest, with a three-horse race still underway between Labor, the Liberals and the Greens.





As of Monday, Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin is on 33.56 per cent, with Labor's Josh Burns on 33.5 per cent and Steph Hodgins-May from the Greens on 32.93 per cent.



Labor's Josh Burns is in a three-horse race for the Melbourne seat of Macnamara with Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin and Steph Hodgins-May from the Greens. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE ABC election analyst Antony Green said the large number of declaration votes being counted on Monday should clarify the final result in marginal seats, unless the contests remained too close to call.





It comes as both the Liberal and National parties met in Canberra on Monday to elect their new leaders.





Peter Dutton was elected unopposed as the next Liberal leader and Opposition leader, with Sussan Ley also elected unopposed as the party's deputy.





After a marathon party meeting, the Nationals selected David Littleproud as the next leader and Perin Davey as the deputy.





Meetings will take place on Tuesday within the government to determine the make-up of the new cabinet.





The new front bench will be formally sworn into their roles on Wednesday.



New prime minister's department head

The head of Australia's largest philanthropic trust Professor Glyn Davis has been named as the new head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.





Professor Davis' career spans both the public service and academic, serving as the director-general of the Queensland Department of Premier and Cabinet from 1998 to 2002, and then becoming the vice-chancellor of Griffith University and the University of Melbourne.





He has also chaired the Group of Eight, Universities Australia and Universitas 21.



The governor-general made the appointment on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's recommendation.





"Professor Davis will bring to the role of secretary a deep understanding of public policy and will work with my government in bringing about positive change for the Australian people," Mr Albanese said.





Prof Davis will take over the role from Phil Gaetjens, who acted as former prime minister Scott Morrison's chief of staff before moving into the role in 2019.



