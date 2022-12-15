Labor scraps rule that forced local councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day

KEY POINTS Local councils will no longer be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.

The change reverses a rule that was introduced by former prime minister Scott Morrison in 2019.

The federal government says the move is for "operational reasons".

Rules introduced in 2019 under then-prime minister Scott Morrison forced local governments to hold citizenship ceremonies on 26 January or be stripped of their right to conduct them. Mr Morrison at the time said compelling local councils to do so would stop them from "playing politics with Australia Day".





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles on Friday revealed Labor would walk back that restriction but said it remained the government's "strong expectation" that councils would hold ceremonies on the date.





Councils will now be able to hold ceremonies three days before or after 26 January, in what the government described as a "pragmatic" decision to make processing more efficient.



"Australia Day holds great significance to many people across Australia. Our national day provides all Australians with the opportunity to reflect, respect, and celebrate," Mr Giles said.





"It is also the day when more people become citizens than any other time of the year and, for those who have joined our great Australian community from all corners of the world, becoming a citizen is an unforgettable occasion to be treasured forever.”





Mr Giles has also reinstated the rights of the City of Yarra and Darebin City councils to hold ceremonies. Both were stripped of that right in 2017 by then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull , who blasted them as "out of step with Australian values".





For some Australians, particularly among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people , 26 January is not a day of celebration. It is seen as a day that commemorates the 1788 arrival of British settlers at Sydney Cove where they raised the Union Jack. For Indigenous people, it remains a day of mourning and is referred to as "Invasion Day" by some.



Merri-bek this month became the third Melbourne council to announce it would cease holding ceremonies on Australia Day, with councillor James Conlan describing celebrations on the date as "pretty shameful".





But Labor insisted the reversal was made for "operational" reasons, saying councils had voiced concerns over higher costs associated with holding events on a public holiday.





“Australian citizenship is an important common bond for all Australians, whether by birth or by choice, and lies at the heart of a unified, cohesive and inclusive Australia," Mr Giles said.





"The government’s priority is to ensure that, where people have made the choice to become Australian citizens, they are afforded that opportunity in their own communities, with friends and family, in a timely way.”



