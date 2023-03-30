Politics

Labor wants minimum wage increase that won't see Australia's lowest paid 'go backwards'

The Albanese government will advocate for a wage lift that stops low-paid workers going backwards as business groups express worry about higher wage bills.

People crossing a road.

The federal government wants people in lower-paid jobs to not "go backwards" amid high inflation. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Key Points
  • The Albanese government will call for a wage rise for the lowest paid in a submission to the Fair Work Commission.
  • The Opposition and business groups say a modest rise is needed to ensure inflation doesn't stay higher for longer.
  • The Australian Council of Trade Unions is pushing for a 7 per cent rise to minimum and award wages.
Australia's lowest-paid workers have the Albanese government's backing for a wage boost that will stop rising living costs from eating into their pay packets.

The government is expected to flesh out its case for the lowest-paid workers in a submission to the industrial umpire's yearly update to the minimum wage on Friday.

Few are arguing against an increase in light of painfully
high inflation
, which clocked an annual growth of 6.8 per cent at the last official count, but the Opposition and business groups have said a lack of moderation would risk inflation staying higher for longer.

Last year, Labor
supported the case for a lift in the minimum wage
roughly in line with inflation, which at that point had already started to track upwards sharply.
Anthony Albanese speaking.
Australia's lowest-paid workers have the Albanese government's backing for a wage boost that will stop rising living costs from eating into their pay packets. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
The Fair Work Commission ultimately landed on a 5.2 per cent pay increase,
bolstering low-wage workers' wages by $40 a week
.

The government's submission will not include a specific figure but will recommend the "real wages of Australia's low-paid workers do not go backwards".

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Employment Minister Tony Burke said high inflation has seen wages fall when accounting for inflation.

"This is having the greatest impact on Australia's low-paid workers and their families - many of whom don't have the savings to fall back on or wages that cover the rise in living costs," they said ahead of the submission's release.

But Labor will not suggest automatic across-the-board wage increases in line with inflation, nor that inflation should be the only factor the commission factors in.

For the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the cost pressures weighing on small businesses should also be considered.
A person walking past the Fair Work Commission offie.
Last year, the Fair Work Commission landed on a 5.2 per cent pay increase, bolstering low-wage workers' wages by $40 a week. Source: SBS News
The business group is backing a 3.5 per cent boost plus the 0.5 per cent lift in the superannuation guarantee starting from 1 July – its highest proposal ever in a submission to the annual wage review.

The chamber's chief executive Andrew McKellar warned a wage blowout would take a toll on small businesses and potentially prompt employers to cut hours or staff numbers.

He also said matching the minimum wage to inflation would keep inflation stubbornly high.

"Our concern is if we end up with a wage increase, which is going to be in line with inflation, then in reality, that's only going to end up eroding living standards," he said.

"It puts more pressure on small business, it's feeding back into higher costs. In the end, we're not going anywhere.

"We've got to get things back on track, we've got to get inflation under control, we've got to take the pressure off interest rates."

Peak union group
the ACTU is pushing for a 7 per cent rise
to minimum and award wages.
Share
3 min read
Published 31 March 2023 10:12am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

COVID-19: Is Australia on the cusp of a new wave of infections?

COVID-19

Broccolini bunches

Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Australia

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

Composite image of models wearing white clothing with 'Allah' scripted on it

'Blatant disrespect': Why this Australian label is facing backlash over 'Allah' text at a fashion show

Australia

A woman holding a trophy and making a fist while smiling

I was called an 'ugly Jap': Why this Oscars moment matters in Australia

Arts

Graphic of a golden egg in a nest in front of a money background.

An Australian has over $500 million in super. How is that even possible?

Australia

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World