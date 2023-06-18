Australia

Labor's double-dissolution warning after Greens, Coalition delay housing debate

The Greens and the Coalition teamed up to delay debate on the $10 billion housing policy, with Labor warning it would regard the move as part of a trigger for a possible double-dissolution election.

Two women speaking in the Senate chamber.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young and Liberal senator Anne Ruston. The Greens and the Coalition teamed up to delay debate on Labor's housing fund legislation. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • The Greens and the Coalition teamed up to delay debate on Labor's signature housing policy.
  • The $10 billion housing fund aims to build 30,000 social and affordable homes in next five years.
  • Labor has warned the move could have "consequences".
The government's signature housing policy has suffered a major blow, with the Opposition and Greens voting to delay debate on the multi-billion dollar Housing Australia Future Fund.

While debate on the $10 billion fund, which would use investment returns to build 30,000 social and affordable homes each year for five years, was set for this week in parliament, the Greens brought a motion to delay it for four months.

The delay was to allow the prime minister to
negotiate rent reforms
with the state and territory leaders at an upcoming National Cabinet meeting.

Debate won't resume until 16 October, after the Coalition teamed up with the Greens to delay the move.
A man standing on a stage.
Senator Don Farrell says the Greens and Coalition voting to defer the bill is an "axis of evil". Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
"We know the pressure that Australians in rental accommodation are feeling is extraordinary," Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young told parliament.

Trade Minister Don Farrell warned the Senate the government would regard the delay to the debate as part of a trigger for a possible
double-dissolution election
.

"If the Senate defers bills to October, the government will regard this as the Senate failing to pass the bill, and I'm sure you understand the consequences of that," he said.

Senator Farrell described the Greens and Coalition voting to defer the bill as an "axis of evil".
The government was hopeful of a breakthrough of negotiations on the housing bill, after it announced a
$2 billion commitment for social housing
, which would be shared among the states and territories.

The Greens had said the government was not doing enough to address the housing crisis, and demanded more be done for
renters
in exchange for their support.

Housing Minister Julie Collins said every six months the bill is delayed, was $250 million that could have gone to building more homes.

"If this bill gets delayed until October, the Greens political party and the Liberals would have succeeded in delaying it for more than six months," she said.
READ MORE

Mark and his wife are sick, disabled and homeless. They feel let down by the government

Earlier, housing advocates teamed up with crossbench senators to urge the housing fund be set up without delay.

Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst said annual funding of $500 million was now a floor, and no longer a cap.

"We now have the foundation to build on and time is marching on," she said.

"It's time to see the legislation passed."
Share
3 min read
Published 19 June 2023 6:31am
Updated an hour ago 2:17pm
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

A blue bowl of steamed rice with a bottle of red sriracha sauce next to it.

Struggling to find sriracha? Here's why supplies of the spicy sauce are scarce

Life

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

Laptop screen showing netflix logo

Netflix's crackdown on password sharing starts in Australia. Here's how much it will cost you

Life

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

A graphic showing a hand holding a test tube in front of cloves of garlic.

Can garlic really cure COVID? Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

A composite image of Hannah Gadsby and a man viewing her exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

'Pablo-matic': Why is Hannah Gadsby's Picasso exhibition copping so much criticism?

World

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia