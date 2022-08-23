Australia

Lachlan Murdoch files defamation proceedings against Australian news site Crikey

Lachlan Murdoch has launched defamation proceedings in the Federal Court against the operators of Crikey news and some of its journalists.

Lachlan Murdoch arrives on the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Lawyers for Lachlan Murdoch say the Crikey opinion piece contained "malicious" and "manifestly indefensible" allegations. Source: Getty / Drew Angerer

Media mogul Lachlan Murdoch is taking defamation action against the Australian operators of Crikey news.

The Federal Court on Tuesday listed an application brought by Mr Murdoch against Private Media, its managing editor Peter Fray and political correspondent Bernard Keane.

A spokesperson for Mr Murdoch confirmed the defamation proceedings but refused to make further comment.
Advertisement
READ MORE

From 'witness tampering' to 'planning coups': Five things to know about the US Capitol riots saga

The much-anticipated legal action follows an opinion piece published by Crikey on 29 June about the "sorry state of US politics and the January 6 insurrection" where protesters stormed Congress. The article twice mentioned the Murdoch family name.

"You responded through your lawyers with a series of letters in which you accused us of defaming you personally in that story," Private Media chairman Eric Beecher said in a letter to Mr Murdoch posted on social media.

"We want to defend those allegations in court."

The matter is yet to be assigned a court hearing date.
Share
1 min read
Published 23 August 2022 at 8:48pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Why aren't more people in Australia wearing them?

COVID-19

Anthony Albanese seeking legal advice following claims Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into ministry roles

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia

Not 'performance pay': NSW unveils plan to retain top teachers in classroom

Australia