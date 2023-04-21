Australia

Lachlan Murdoch withdraws defamation suit against publisher Crikey

Mr Murdoch's lawyer maintains there was no truth to allegations made by Crikey in an opinion piece published in June 2022.

Lachlan Murdoch, wearing a suit and walking

Lawyers for Lachlan Murdoch say the Crikey opinion piece contained "malicious" and "manifestly indefensible" allegations. Credit: Getty

Key Points
  • Lachlan Murdoch was planning to sue online news site Crikey over an opinion piece.
  • Mr Murdoch's lawyer said his client was confident the court would have ruled in his favour.
  • Online publisher Crikey's lawyers said their client was pleased with the outcome.
Lachlan Murdoch has withdrawn his defamation lawsuit against the publishers of online news site Crikey.

The case was marked "discontinued/withdrawn" on the Federal Court website on Friday morning.

Mr Murdoch's lawyer John Churchill said his client maintained there was no truth to the allegations made by Crikey.

"Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour," he said in a statement.

"However he does not wish to further enable Crikey's use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled."

The media mogul's legal team said Crikey had used the case as a "marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits".

The move comes days after the Fox News network settled a lawsuit with a US voting system provider for $1.2 billion over false claims aired in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Churchill says the American case was irrelevant to Crikey's litigation because the US plaintiff did not argue that Mr Murdoch was personally responsible for the January 6 uprising, which is what the Australian news site allegedly claimed.

Regardless Crikey's legal team, headed by Michael Bradley from Marque Lawyers, was satisfied with the result.

"He'll (Lachlan Murdoch) be up for Crikey's legal costs. We and our client are well pleased," a Twitter statement from the firm said.

Mr Murdoch sued Crikey's publisher Private Media over an allegedly defamatory opinion piece that was originally uploaded on 29 June 2022, but subsequently taken down and then re-posted on August 15.

Crikey political editor Bernard Keane, former editor-in-chief Peter Fray, chairman Eric Beecher and CEO Will Hayward were also named in the lawsuit.

Mr Murdoch alleged the article titled "Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator" conveyed a meaning that he illegally conspired with Mr Trump to "incite a mob with murderous intent to march on the Capitol" in Washington DC on January 6.

In its defence, Crikey said Mr Murdoch was "morally and ethically culpable" for the attack on the Capitol.
Share
2 min read
Published 21 April 2023 12:30pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton speaks to the media during a press conference

Solicitor-general's Voice to Parliament advice released, contradicts Peter Dutton's claims

Politics

Composite image of Stephen King, Elon Musk and LeBron James

Why is Elon Musk buying 'blue ticks' for celebrities who don't want them?

Culture

Optus storefront

'Wake-up call for corporate Australia': 100,000 people join Optus data breach class action

Australia

A photo of Scottish distance runner Joasia Zakrzewski.

This NSW doctor came third in an ultra-marathon. Then it was discovered she'd used a car

World

A man holds promotional materials of Russian Defence Ministry, campaigning to sign up for contract service

Russia calls for 'real' men to join the army in video recruitment drive

World

Michael Schumacher wearing a headset and a red cap

An AI 'interview' with Michael Schumacher has prompted his family to take legal action

World

Two teenagers operating an espresso machine.

State-by-state: Here's when your child can start working, and what the rules are

Australia

The Moana Minerals exploration vessel in Avatiu Harbour, Rarotonga.

Four out of five people in this country have left. Here’s how the government is planning to bring them back

World